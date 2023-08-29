This new all-electric luxury trailer is a 24-foot off-grid sanctuary

Pioneering luxury off-grid travel trailer company Living Vehicle released its newest HD24 model Tuesday. The new all-electric trailer boasts the same advanced features (like an all-solar roof) and capabilities as its flagship model, only in a smaller package.

Born in 2017 out of a passion for freedom, Living Vehicle was created to allow adventure seekers the chance to embrace the untamed wild without giving up the familiar coziness of home.

After years of traveling full-time, Mathew and Joanna Hofmann, the brains behind Living Vehicle, created the company after realizing the need for a modern mobility space.

In April, the company released its flagship 2024 Living Vehicle HD Pro (HD30), a 30-foot-long, all-electric, truly independent living solution. The luxury travel trailer features a dual awning all-solar roof that can be extended on each side to increase capacity.

With its extendible solar-powered awning, boasting up to 4.4 kW capacity (6 kW OPT), the energy seamlessly channels into a 72 kWh energy storage system. This way, you can enjoy the lavish amenities away from home without limitations.

Meet the new HD24 LV all-electric luxury travel trailer

Living Vehicle’s latest addition to the HD series is a smaller 24-foot version of the flagship model.

Despite its smaller size, the all-electric HD24 luxury trailer comes fully loaded with the same 72 kWh energy system and an all-solar roof. The travel trailer harnesses the power of the sun to run high-end appliances, off-grid air conditioning, and more.

The new luxury trailer provides comfort whether you are in the desert heat of Arizona or the cold of North Dakota (-4°F to 120°F) with an industry-first dual-zone inverter mini-split HVAC system.

With features like a lounge area that converts to a queen bed, shower, 13-cubic-foot solar refrigerator, 42-inch 4K TV, dishwasher, cooktop, movable kitchen island, 8-foot outside patio, and more, the HD24 is beyond a mere travel trailer: It’s your ticket to a five-star mobile sanctuary. It even includes a residential-size 5-foot by 8-foot walk-in closet.

The all-electric HD24 luxury trailer is available in four trims – ECO, COR, MAX, and PRO.

HD24 trim Days energy off-grid Solar

(W) Inverter Power

(W) Lithium Energy

(Wh) Gallons Fresh Water ECO 3-7 600 2,000 4,800 100 COR 7-14 1,200 6,000 21,600 100 MAX 14-30 2,400 12,000 43,200 100 PRO 30 – ∞ 3,400 18,000 72,000 ∞ HD24 all-electric luxury travel trailer trims

Living Vehicle says the HD24 will be in limited production in 2024, starting at $299,995. You can view all the options each trim offers by visiting Living Vehicle’s website.

Source: Living Vehicle