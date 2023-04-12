Check out this 100% electric travel trailer that packs more solar power than most homes

The new 2024 Living Vehicle HD is the perfect solution for those looking to explore the outer limits of what nature has to offer. The Living Vehicle HD takes off-grid adventuring to the next level, featuring the most solar power ever installed on an electric travel trailer and a unique water regeneration system that can create its own water supply.

Meet the electric solar-powered off-grid luxury travel trailer

Founded in 2017 by a team of LEED-certified professionals, Living Vehicle has been developing a completely self-supporting, net-zero, luxury mobile space designed to unlock the adventure in all.

Emerging as a self-sustaining, off-grid, luxury powerhouse, Living Vehicle has unveiled what it calls “the most powerful, solar-powered, all-electric luxury travel trailer on earth,” the 2024 Living Vehicle HD Pro.

The purely electric travel trailer is a 30-foot-long living solution with a truly independent energy system free from utilities.

A dual awning features the most solar installed on a travel trailer, extending out on each side to allow for more capacity.

2024 Living Vehicle HD expandable solar panels (Source: Living Vehicle)

The expandable wall-to-wall solar panels allow up to 4.4 kW capacity (6 kW OPT) that feeds into 72 kWh of energy storage, allowing the travel trailer to explore the great outdoors without worrying.

With a 240 V mini-split heat and air system alongside a fully insulated interior, the electric travel trailer is designed to excel from sub-zero -4F temperatures to desert heat of 120F or higher with a 24k BTU airconditioning system.

All-electric 2024 Living Vehicle HD interior

On the inside, the electric solar-powered travel trailer offers 5-star-hotel-like amenities, including a king-size bed, spa-style rain shower, and a chef-designed kitchen, all to yourself anywhere you want.

The bedroom features a residential wardrobe with a 6-ft wide closet and integrated washer/dryer combo.

2024 Living Vehicle HD king bed interior (Source: Living Vehicle)

In the kitchen, you will find a 13-cubic-foot solar refrigerator and a cooktop alongside a movable kitchen island. The dining table can convert to a coffee table, allowing maximum interior flexibility.

2024 Living Vehicle HD kitchen (Source: Living Vehicle)

Each model is custom-built, offering several different layout options, such as a mobile office suite, a queen bedroom suite with significant storage and rest areas, and a twin bedroom suite.

The outside features a folding patio deck that automatically lowers and raises, so you can genuinely enjoy the elements you are exploring.

One of the coolest features of the new travel trailer is the water regeneration system. The travel trailer can create up to 5 gallons of water per day by extracting humidity from the air to extend off-grid time.

Living Vehicle says production of the HD electric travel trailer is underway, and the company is accepting orders for 2024 deliveries on its website. To get your hands on one, prices start at $459,995.