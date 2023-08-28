Could zinc-air batteries revolutionize the EV industry?

Scientists at Edith Cowan University in Australia found that zinc-air batteries could be a better alternative than lithium-ion batteries to power EVs.

A zinc–air battery consists of a negative electrode made of zinc and a positive electrode made of air. Their major disadvantage has been limited power output due to poor performance of air electrodes and a short lifespan – until now.

The researchers’ breakthrough has enabled engineers to redesign the batteries using a combination of new materials such as carbon, cheaper iron, and cobalt-based minerals.

Zinc-air batteries have a higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries, meaning that they can store more energy in a smaller space. This makes them more efficient and capable of powering EVs for longer distances.

They’re also less expensive to produce than lithium-ion batteries, which could make them more affordable for consumers. And zinc-air batteries have a longer lifespan than lithium-ion batteries.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Azhar, said:

Rechargeable zinc-air batteries are becoming more appealing because of their low cost, environmental friendliness, high theoretical energy density, and inherent safety. With the emergence of next-generation long-range vehicles and electric aircraft in the market, there is an increasing need for safer, more cost-effective, and high-performance battery systems that can surpass the capabilities of lithium-ion batteries.

However, zinc-air batteries have some challenges that need to be addressed before they can be widely adopted. One challenge is that the air electrode can degrade over time, which can reduce the battery’s performance. Zinc-air batteries can also be less efficient at low temperatures.

The study is still in its early stages, but the Edith Cowan University researchers are optimistic that it could lead to the development of commercially viable zinc-air batteries for EVs.

Photo: Edith Cowan University

