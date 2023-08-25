Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck getting close, Tesla Solar shift, Hummer EV Earthcruiser, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla Cybertruck getting close, a shift in Tesla Solar strategy, Hummer EV Earthcruiser, and more.
We are heading back to Munich for the IAA Mobility Show 2023 September 5th – 10th as both Media sponsors and attendees. If you want to see the latest in automobiles and mobility first hand, you should pick up some tickets and join us.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Elon Musk teases Tesla Cybertruck ‘production candidate’
- Elon Musk says ‘if LEGO can do it, so can we’ about Cybertruck quality in leaked Tesla email
- Tesla adds Cybertruck Delivery Event invite to referral awards
- Tesla Autopilot probe is about to end, NHTSA hints at forcing changes on driver monitoring
- Tesla receives approval for 2 virtual power plants in Texas
- Tesla changes its solar strategy, lays off workers, bets on certified installers
- Tesla is paying $20,000 a year to be on Elon Musk’s X, and it’s not clear why
- Last call: Join us at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Sept. 5-10
- GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser is the ultimate adventure machine that can charge itself
- Kia officially reveals the new entry-level Ray EV, starting at $20,500
- Mercedes electric 7-seat EQB upgraded for 2024 w/fresh facelift, new tech
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments