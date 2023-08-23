 Skip to main content

Elon Musk teases Tesla Cybertruck ‘production candidate’

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 23 2023 - 11:36 am PT
75 Comments

Elon Musk has released a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck “production candidate,” which he says he tested today.

The CEO called it Tesla’s “best product ever.”

Last month, Tesla announced that it had “built the first Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas.”

We were surprised by the announcement because, as Electrek previously reported, Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

The automaker quickly clarified that it has started to build “production candidate” Cybertruck units.

These should be the final version of the electric pickup truck and the ones we have been seeing all around the US over the last few weeks.

Now CEO Elon Musk shared a picture of one of those “production candidate Cybertrucks” and announced that he just drove one at Giga Texas:

The CEO said that he believes this is Tesla’s “best product ever” without commenting more on the vehicle.

The post gives us a great high-resolution look at the Cybertruck:

The vehicle seems to have a great fit and finish, but that’s what you would expect from a vehicle that the CEO is posting publicly about.

The post is getting people excited about Tesla possibly sticking to its previously announced timeline of a delivery event by the end of the third quarter.

Top comment by BCV

Liked by 5 people

I don't hate it as much as I thought I would. I'd still never buy one though.

Some of my bigger turn-offs are the small things. Getting rid of door handles is dumb and a safety hazard. Especially if the glass is some material that's hard for first responders to break. And I'll assume they're going the Tesla route of no spare tire until proven otherwise.

I'm very happy with my R1T, and will stick with that for the foreseeable future.

View all comments

Even though the start of deliveries is imminent, there are still a lot of things we don’t know about the Cybertruck as Tesla is expected to wait until the delivery event to release final specs and pricing.

Electrek’s Take

Vaporware no more. It looks like Tesla is about ready to deliver this machine. It’s exciting.

With the few batches shipping out of Giga Texas in the last week and now this post from Elon, I think this is finally going to happen.

However, if the delivery event is still going to be at the end of September, I think Tesla should be announcing it fairly soon.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger