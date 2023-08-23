Elon Musk teases Tesla Cybertruck ‘production candidate’

Elon Musk has released a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck “production candidate,” which he says he tested today.

The CEO called it Tesla’s “best product ever.”

Last month, Tesla announced that it had “built the first Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas.”

We were surprised by the announcement because, as Electrek previously reported, Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

The automaker quickly clarified that it has started to build “production candidate” Cybertruck units.

These should be the final version of the electric pickup truck and the ones we have been seeing all around the US over the last few weeks.

Now CEO Elon Musk shared a picture of one of those “production candidate Cybertrucks” and announced that he just drove one at Giga Texas:

Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/S0kCyGUBFD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

The CEO said that he believes this is Tesla’s “best product ever” without commenting more on the vehicle.

The post gives us a great high-resolution look at the Cybertruck:

The vehicle seems to have a great fit and finish, but that’s what you would expect from a vehicle that the CEO is posting publicly about.

The post is getting people excited about Tesla possibly sticking to its previously announced timeline of a delivery event by the end of the third quarter.

Even though the start of deliveries is imminent, there are still a lot of things we don’t know about the Cybertruck as Tesla is expected to wait until the delivery event to release final specs and pricing.

Electrek’s Take

Vaporware no more. It looks like Tesla is about ready to deliver this machine. It’s exciting.

With the few batches shipping out of Giga Texas in the last week and now this post from Elon, I think this is finally going to happen.

However, if the delivery event is still going to be at the end of September, I think Tesla should be announcing it fairly soon.