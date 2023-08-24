GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser is the ultimate adventure machine that can charge itself

The highly-anticipated GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser made its official debut Thursday. The electric pickup is fitted with EarthCruiser’s overland upfit solution, offering the ultimate zero-emission adventure vehicle with self-charging capabilities via solar power.

In March, GMC announced it was teaming up with EarthCruiser to build an overlanding upfit solution that could be integrated into the Hummer EV pickup.

EarthCruiser, known for its leading overlander adventure vehicle company, worked with GMC to design and develop a next-gen solution for the electric pickup.

After teasing the vehicle several times, Electrek speculated the overland EV would include solar panels for off-grid charging. Other than that, few details of the adventure vehicle have been released until now.

EarthCruiser revealed the GMC Hummer EV upfit solution Thursday, stating it’s for “anywhere and everywhere” adventuring.

Meet the Hummer EV EarthCruiser overlander

The exploration machine includes a carbon fiber EarthCruiser house fully integrated into the chassis of the Hummer EV. The top can pop off for exploring during any season or star gazing at night.

Hummer EV EarthCruiser (Source: EarthCruiser)

According to company estimates, 605W onboard solar power and a 6 kWh 12V lithium battery system provide up to seven days of off-grid power. This enables appliances like a refrigerator or freezers to run for about a week.

Inside, you will find everything needed for a comfortable getaway, regardless of the terrain, with 80 inches of headroom at the entry, 76 inches in the hallway, and 35 inches in the bed area.

GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser interior (Source: EarthCruiser)

The stylish interior is optimized for versatility and storage with an RV-size full-size bed, an intuitive 7-inch touchscreen system, a “curated selection of appliances,” indoor and outdoor shower, 120V and 12V outlets, and a flat-pack toilet.

The appliances include a stainless steel sink, induction cooktop, refrigerator/freezer, and onboard 12V water heater.

As for charging, the company says with onboard solar power capabilities, you can “rest in your upfit until you are ready to hit the road again.”

The upfit sleeps two and is 217 inches long and 117 inches tall in “Camp Mode” or 90 inches in “Drive Mode.”

The fully functional GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit will debut officially at the Overland Expo Mountain West from August 25 through August 27.

GMC Hummer EV pickup owners are expected to have access to the upfit solution in 2024 through EarthCruiser. Check back as additional details are expected. You can reserve your spot by going to the link here.

Electrek’s Take

The Hummer EV EarthCruiser looks incredible inside and out. The amenities make adventuring anywhere a breeze.

However, with the GMC Hummer EV being one of the least efficient EVs on the road today, it will be interesting to see how the upfit impacts range. The added solar panels are convenient, but how much power can they actually provide to the electric pickup’s massive 212 kWh battery?

These questions will be answered in due time. Until then, the overland solution looks impressive.