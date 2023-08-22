2Swift Board review: It’s a skateboard! It’s a scooter! It’s… its own thing in the best way [Video]

It’s very rare that I see something in the world of electric mobility that makes me think, “What the hell is that thing?” Buried in those rare instances, however, are usually some unique gems, and that is no different when it comes to the all-terrain, two-wheel inline electric board from 2Swift. Learn more below, alongside my video review.

2Swift is a young company specializing in electric micromobility founded by mechanical engineers, Andrew and Mo, who share an interest in motorcycles and snowboarding. The company has Midwest roots (holler!) as it is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and is a subsidiary of the Dan T. Moore company.

2Swift says it strives to bring quality, reliability, and innovation to the e-skate segment. Through its combined knowledge working alongside other engineers with backgrounds in everything from automotive to military technologies, the 2Swift team has been able to design an all-electric board that shares a namesake that it describes as “the ultimate expression of personal mobility.”

The team recently sent me one, and after riding it extensively around town, I won’t disagree. Here are my thoughts.

2Swift Board specs

At first glance, this board is a head turner. It’s also a conversation starter if you’re sitting still long enough for someone to approach you and ask what in the world you’re riding. However, once you get a feel for this inline two-wheeler, you’re not gonna want to stop.

Another reason you may not want to stop is because it can be tough to get going again. As you’ll see in my in-depth video below, safely taking off on the 2Swift Board without it toppling over is the biggest learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it’s an absolute blast to rip around on.

The all-electric board is powered by a lithium-ion pack that propels a single rear hub motor, delivering speeds up to 24 mph. Those modes are controlled by a standard-looking remote control complete with regenerative braking. The brakes were highly effective, even when riding downhill.

Here are all the pertinent specs:

Battery : Molicel p42A lithium-ion cells (12S3P configuration) storing 544 Wh and 43.2 volts nominal power

: Molicel p42A lithium-ion cells (12S3P configuration) storing 544 Wh and 43.2 volts nominal power Motor : 1,300-watt peak power

: 1,300-watt peak power Brakes: Maintenance-free electronic regenerative braking

Maintenance-free electronic regenerative braking Charge Time : 190 mins on 4 amp, 120V charger (provided in box)

: 190 mins on 4 amp, 120V charger (provided in box) Range: 16-21 miles

16-21 miles Turning Radius : 6 feet at low speeds

: 6 feet at low speeds Hill Climb : 15% grade

: 15% grade Weight : 31 lbs (14kg)

: 31 lbs (14kg) Dimensions : 49in x 8.5in x 12in (1245mm x 216mm x 305mm)

: 49in x 8.5in x 12in (1245mm x 216mm x 305mm) Deck Dimensions : 25in x 8.5in (635mm x 216mm)

: 25in x 8.5in (635mm x 216mm) Weight Limit : 230 lbs

: 230 lbs Water Resistance: Splash resistant. If you get caught in the rain, ride slowly home, and you’ll be fine.

Splash resistant. If you get caught in the rain, ride slowly home, and you’ll be fine. Tires : 9.5 inch (241mm) pnuematic

9.5 inch (241mm) pnuematic Wheelbase : 37.2 inch (945mm)

37.2 inch (945mm) Ground Clearance : 2.8 inch (71mm)

2.8 inch (71mm) Hardware: Black zinc-plated steel hardware. Designed for enhanced corrosion resistance, aesthetic appeal, and durability

At almost 50 inches long and over 30 pounds in weight, this was easily the largest board I’ve ever tested and was a bit of a pain to get in and out of my apartment. When I was just pushing it on the sidewalk, however, it was very convenient to roll upright.

I’ll leave my full review in the video below, but this board is worth a look, in my opinion. It’s certainly not the cheapest form of micromobility on the market, though.

Pricing, discount promo code, and my video review

Overall, this is easily one of my favorite rides I’ve tried out to date. I wouldn’t have guessed that after my first couple of attempts to ride the 2Swift Board, but once I got the hang of it, I fell in love with carving, ripping through grassy fields, and kicking up dust behind me.

I’d 100% recommend at least demoing the board if you can (2Swift offers some opportunities to do so in certain cities), especially if funds are tight because the 2Swift board is currently on sale for $1,699.99. That’s pretty steep for a board, but I will say you’d be paying to ride a board that’s unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced.

Use promo code ELECTREK23 for $50 off your order. It’s not much, but it’s something. All right, last but not least, you can check out my full detailed review of the 2Swift board in the video below. Enjoy!