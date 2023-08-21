Amtrak just rolled out its first-ever electric bus

Amtrak has replaced a diesel-powered bus on the Pacific Northwest’s Cascades route with its first electric bus.

Amtrak, which partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to roll out its new electric bus, will run it between Seattle and Bellingham, filling the gap between the morning and evening trains on the Cascades route. It uses buses all over the US to run thruway connecting services, which are scheduled to connect with Amtrak trains.

Amtrak’s first electric bus is a 45-foot Van Hool CX45e. It has a 660 kWh Proterra lithium-ion battery system and 260 miles of range. It’s owned by coach operator MTRWestern, and it can make the nearly 200-mile round trip on a single charge. The charging hub, which features ABB EV chargers, is at MTRWestern’s Seattle facilities, where large petroleum tanks used to be stored.

The electric bus used on the Cascades route will save approximately 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year, cutting CO2 emissions by 109 tons annually, according to Amtrak, which has pledged to become net zero by 2045.

The company is evaluating other routes within the National Network for EVs and alternative fuels.

MTRWestern president Jeremy Butzlaff said, “The future is electric, and we are committed to delivering carbon-free intercity and group transportation throughout the Pacific Northwest. We consider the collaboration on this route a transformational step towards even greater EV regional transit.”

Photo: Amtrak

