Rad Power Bikes reaches 600,000 e-bikes sold, launches giveaway

If you’ve only ever heard of one electric bike brand in the US, it’s probably Rad Power Bikes. There are more Rads on American roads than any other e-bike out there. And now the company is announcing a major new milestone: hitting 600,000 e-bikes sold.

Those sales have come as the electric bike market rode something of a rollercoaster over the past few years.

Early in the pandemic, e-bike sales skyrocketed as people sought socially distant outdoor escapes from lockdowns as well as personal transportation alternatives to buses and subways.

Sales remained strong through much of the pandemic, but have slumped this year following several seasons of record breaking numbers.

Through the ups and downs, Rad Power Bikes has maintained a large share of the market and now boasts a higher figure of sales than any other e-bike company in the US.

To celebrate 600,000 e-bikes sold, the company has launched a giveaway that will see every 600th buyer receiving their e-bike for free.

As the company explained, “To celebrate the news and spread the love, we’ve decided to host an epic ebike giveaway. For every 600 e-bikes we sell, one lucky rider will get theirs free. Just consider it a thank-you gift for being part of the Raddest group of folks we know. Give it a shot. We have deep discounts going on now.”

They aren’t kidding about those sales. A quick check of the company’s sales page shows that current deals include $700 off a RadRover 6 Plus, $400 off a RadCity 5 Plus, $300 off a RadRover 6 Plus Step-Through and $150 off a RadRunner 2.

The RadRunner recently saw a fun new colorway added, Pool Shark Blue, complete with reflective paint for increased nighttime visibility.

I recently got to check that model out, with my full thoughts coming soon.

Spoiler alert: it’s got all the same awesome features and advantages we’ve come to expect of the RadRunner line, but the blue colorway is even more fun and eye-catching.

For now though, check out my review of the RadRunner 2 below to see that all-around utility e-bike in action.