Tesloid’s Frunk Cooler for Model Y and Model 3 is a must-have for Tesla drivers [Save 10%]

Tesloid, one of the premier accessory makers for Tesla drivers, offers a versatile Frunk Cooler and Food Bag designed perfectly for both Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 vehicles. Designed to take full advantage of your Tesla’s frunk, Tesloid’s Frunk Cooler and Food Bag can keep your food cold and fresh for any occasion.

Exclusive for Electrek readers, use promo code COOLER10 to save 10% on the Model 3 and Model Y Frunk Cooler and Food Bag today.

Tesloid’s Frunk Cooler and Food Bag fits all model years of the Model 3 and Model Y and is designed to fit perfectly inside your Tesla’s front trunk. It’s made from durable, high-quality fabrics that take advantage of added stuffing to handle maximum load and still maintain its shape.

In total, the Model 3 version offers 1.8 cubic feet of space, while the Model Y version packs 2.8 cubic feet of space. Plus, there’s a dual-sided design for pantry storage and cooler storage.

The left side of Tesloid’s Frunk Cooler is thermally insulated, making it perfect for hot/cold perishable food and cold drinks. It features a waterproof base with water-resistant zippers. It’s rated for a layer of ice on the bottom of the bag, or you can also use packaged ice for even more convenience.

On the other side of the Frunk Cooler bags is the “pantry side,” where you can store everything else. This is for non-perishable foods like chips, pretzels, and other snacks. This dual-sided design is one of the best features of Tesloid’s innovative Frunk Cooler and Food Bag, allowing you to have your cold drinks and perishable foods on one side and your snacks on the other side.

As we’ve come to expect from Tesloid’s products, the Frunk Cooler Bag also focuses on minute details to ensure a perfect experience. There are built-in lift handles to make it easy to carry around, the two sides are detachable, and there are even built-in side pockets for storing things like napkins, silverware, and more.

To recap, here’s what you can expect from Tesloid’s Frunk Cooler and Food Bag:

Frunk is for Food: Fresh for hours, on the go and easy to carry roadtrip bag? Just when you thought your Tesla roadtrips couldn’t get any better.

Two sides for your cravings: Thermally insulated left side for hot/cold perishable food or drinks and ‘pantry’ side on the right for everything else. Keep your food fresh and make your trip even more enjoyable.

Quality craftsmanship: Made with durable & high quality 600D fabrics with stuffing to handle maximum load and still maintain its shape

If you’re planning a road trip or just want to keep some snacks around at all times, you shouldn’t even consider life without the Tesloid Frunk Cooler and Food Bag. Whether you’re having a meal while at a Supercharger, headed out for a beachside picnic, or just taking snacks to your local park, the Tesloid Frunk Cooler and Food Bag is an excellent addition to your Tesla experience.

