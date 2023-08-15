REI Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike $399 off, Sun Joe 48V electric chainsaw, plus tons of EVs

Offering a rare discount on one of the more utility-focused e-bikes out there, REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 has two cargo racks and is now $399 off. It’s joined by price cuts on Sun Joe’s electric 48V electric chainsaw at $110 as well as the sleek Schwinn Mendocino e-bike at $900. Just don’t forget about our massive list of e-bike discounts now live, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike has two cargo racks

REI is now offering one of the first chances yet to save on its in-house Co-op Cycles e1.2 Electric Bike at $1,499.93 shipped. Down from $1,899, you’re looking at $399 in savings alongside a new all-time low. The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 arrives with five different modes of pedal-assist with a 350W motor helping you travel at up to 20 MPH. There’s a 50-mile range to back that, with a 672Wh 48V 14Ah battery pairing with front and rear lights, hydraulic disc brakes, and dual cargo racks. All of that tech sits within an aluminum frame that comes in one of three colors. Get a closer look at how it stacks up in our launch coverage.

Sun Joe’s 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw sees $120 discount

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw Kit for $110.20. Down from $230, this 52% discount is $10 lower then our previous mention just a week ago. This product has a 1200W motor and 16-inch bar and chain that can easily cut through trunks, limbs, logs and branches up to 15.5” wide. It features two 24V 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries giving you up to 25 cuts per charge, as well as an onboard 5-fl oz oiler to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated for continuous cutting. It also has a protective hand guard with kick-back brake for superior safety and control, with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starts, and sheath for safe storage after use. Includes a charger and 2-year warranty. With summer coming to an end and fall on the horizon, this chainsaw is an excellent addition to anyone’s tool shed.

Schwinn’s Mendocino e-bike offers a hybrid take on EVs

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $900. Down from $1,113, with an average price of $1,248, this 19% off discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Featuring a 250W pedal assist hub motor, it’s able to amplify pedaling up to 20 MPH, with a rear rack mounted battery that can last for approximately 35 to 55 miles on a single charge. It has a 6-speed drivetrain with a grip shifter providing smooth gear changes, while its lightweight 16.5-inch frame and upright riding position ensures comfort for riders ranging from 64 to 74 inches tall. Front and rear mechanical disc brakes deliver all-weather stopping power and speed control giving you confidence through rain.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.