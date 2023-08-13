Juiced RipCurrent fat ebike $799, Segway ES2 Scooter $300, Leaf blower $87

Probably the best deal we’ve seen on a fat tire ebike in years, Juiced is currently closing out $900 off their super popular and hyper fast RipCurrent fat tire ebike with monster 812Wh/15.6Ah UL-listed battery. This Class 3 28-mph ebike features 1300W peak motor, 9 speed gears, Hydraulic Disc Brakes and Torque/Cadence Sensors. Get it for $799 after applying code VIP100.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced is closing out its hyper popular RipCurrent Fat tire ebike meaning all sales are final. However at $799 after using code VIP100, the price is close to the price of the battery alone so probably worth the risk. This is a fantastic bike, I’ve ridden myself with a 52V motor top output of 1.3kW. It includes lighting, excellent big hydraulic brakes, solid front fork suspension and Class 3 speeds with throttle and display. The battery is UL-Listed to put your mind at ease about fires but it is a chonky 812Wh giving it about 45 miles of range. It comes in 3 sizes and won’t last at this price.

If Kick scooting is your preferred method of getting around town, Amazon has the Segway Ninebot ES2 for half off $299.99. Featuring a Max 700W Motor (Nominal 300W) for powerful performance. It is IPX4 Water-Resistant with range of 15.5 Miles, top speed of 15.5MPH and MAX capacity 220lbs. Save $20 on a slower version from Woot.

Get ready for Fall leaf cleanup with the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 530 CFM leaf blower from Amazon at $87. That’s about half off of list and the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon’s choice/4.6/5 star rated lef blower. Includes 2.5Ah Battery and Auto PWR Jump Charger- BL4713C-11

More e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.