Lucid Air recalls affecting 6,360 EVs on three separate issues

California-based EV maker Lucid Motors issued three separate recalls in the same week, affecting 6,360 Lucid Air electric sedans. However, two of the issues can be fixed through OTA updates.

The three recalls were issued on July 27, 2023, affecting certain 2022 to 2023 Lucid Air sedans.

The biggest of them impacts 5,523 Lucid Air sedans. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) filing, the wiper arm nuts on these vehicles may loosen, which can reduce visibility and increase the chances of a crash.

As such, the NHSTA says the vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Lucid service centers will inspect the part and fix the issue (or replace it) free of charge.

The second recall impacts 59 Lucid Air EVs with a software version between 2.015 and 2.0.50. The rearview camera on these vehicles may fail to display while in reverse.

Lucid has already released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue. Lucid says after updating, “Customers experienced no further recurrence of the issue.” The company is “issuing this recall to encourage these Lucid Air owners to install the latest version of software.”

Lucid Air electric sedan (Source: Lucid Motors)

Lastly, Lucid is recalling 778 Air models with software version 2.0.64 and older over potential power loss issues. The company says it has released an OTA update to remedy the problem.

Owners may contact Lucid customer service at 1-888-995-8243. For the windshield wiper arm nuts issue, the recall number is SR-23-02-0, the rearview camera display is SR-23-02-0, and the power loss issue is SR-23-04-0.

Lucid recently slashed prices on its Air EV sedan variants by up to $12,400 during its “Pure Summer Event” until August 31. The Lucid Air Pure is listed at $82,400, down $5,000, with 4.99% APR financing available for up to 72 months. Meanwhile, both the Touring and Grand Touring are $12,400 off.