Tesla looks like it will finally break ground at Gigafactory Mexico

Tesla looks like it is finally be about to break ground at Gigafactory Mexico as machinery has been spotted at the site of the factory.

After months of rumors, Tesla finally announced Gigafactory Mexico during its Investor Day in March.

The automaker secured a piece of land just outside of Monterrey, Nuevo León, to build the plant.

Tesla has talked about building the factory in record time with even hope to beat Gigafactory Shanghai’s timeline of nine months between breaking ground and production.

However, the automaker has yet to be able to start work on the plant as it is reportedly still waiting for permits.

In June, the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, said that the permit would be coming soon, but it has yet to be announced.

Things need to start moving soon if Tesla wants a chance to achieve its ambitious goal to ramp production up to 20 million vehicles by the end of the decade.

Gigafactory Mexico is an important part of that goal as Tesla plans to build its next-generation vehicles at the new factory – a cheaper electric hatchback and its robotaxi vehicle.

Now local newspaper Milenio reports that work is starting with machinery being spotted at the Gigafactory Mexico site:

Construction work on the Tesla Gigafactory, announced on March 1, has already begun on the property that will be its headquarters in the municipality of Santa Catarina, Nuevo Leon . Since this Wednesday, the machinery has been observed in the section near the highway to Saltillo, at its junction with the Anillo Periférico de Monterrey.

Based on the video shared by the publication, it looks like for now, it’s mainly work along the highway to create an exit and road to the factory site.



The government and Tesla have yet to announce the issuance of a permit, but with work starting, we should expect the permit and a groundbreaking event soon.

We are going to be tracking the construction of Gigafactory Mexico closely as it will dictate the timeline for Tesla’s next-generation vehicles to come to market in North America.