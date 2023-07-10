Tesla Gigafactory Mexico could get final permits any day, gov. official says

Tesla Gigafactory Mexico is about to receive all of its final permits and move to the construction phase, according to the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda.

After months of rumors, Tesla finally announced Gigafactory Mexico during its Investor Day in March.

The automaker secured a piece of land just outside of Monterrey, Nuevo León, to build the plant.

Tesla has talked about building the factory in record time with even hope to beat Gigafactory Shanghai’s timeline of nine months between breaking ground and production.

However, it has been four months since the announcement and Tesla has yet to break ground. It is reportedly still waiting for permits.

Now it looks like things are moving forward as the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, who has been involved in the project, says he expects that Tesla will be given the green light at “any moment” to start building:

“We do not yet have a date for when, but the good news is that all the permits, for the environment, energy, water, everything is already checked, it is advancing. So at any moment we are going to give them the news that the first stone is being laid.”



The governor also commented on what he believes Tesla plans to build at the new factory:

“What we have of information is that right now they are already in the final stage of the design of the new car, a new model, which is going to be, as far as we know, the best electric and economic car in the world, and it is going to be a milestone. So, now yes, with the design finished, what we know is that they are already finishing the production lines, the software, and everything that must be ready to start the plant.”

Tesla said that it plans to build its next-generation vehicles at the new factory: a cheaper electric hatchback and its robotaxi vehicle.