Jackery’s 200W solar panel now $210 off in New Green Deals, sprinkler controllers, e-bikes, more

Jackery's 200W portable solar panel has fallen to one of the best prices ever as the top offer in today's New Green Deals. If taking $120 off the essential for off-grid campsites and setups wasn't enough, you can also save on the Eve Aqua HomeKit water controller and automate your sprinklers at home for $120, while also cashing in on all of the best e-bike deals around.

Save $210 on Jackery’s 200W Portable Solar Panel

Amazon is offering the Jackery SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel for $489. Down from $699, this 30% off deal is a great find for campers and nomads alike, offering an opportunity to cut down on electricity needs and costs when you’re out and about. The advanced solar cells on this product provide higher conversion efficiency which outperforms comparable panels by 24.3%. Pairing well with other Jackery power stations, as well as some power stations from other brands, these panels are easily set up within seconds, making it a perfect outdoor travel companion. The ETFE-laminated case ensures the solar panel is durable enough for a longer lifespan, with a IP67 waterproof rating that ensures it can withstand harsh and wet weather.

Eve Aqua HomeKit water controller keeps your sprinklers on schedule

Amazon is offering the Eve Aqua HomeKit Smart Water Controller for $120. This $30 discount matches our previous coverage of this item a few months ago with the still-lowest price so far seen. With this product from Eve, you will be able to control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. You can set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently off your iPhone or home network, even when you’re away on vacation. Say goodbye to watching your water meter or flooding your garden thanks to the system’s auto shut-off function, while simultaneously keeping track of how much water your garden is consuming.

It is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors like Gardena or Kärcher. This battery-operated, weatherproof and UV resistant product was developed in Germany for maximum performance under every possible condition. Eve’s HomeKit support offers unparalleled ease of use as well as advanced security while not requiring a bridge or gateway network – it’s compatible with Thread out of the box.

Gotrax Eclipse Ultra electric scooter can hit 20 MPH top speeds

Amazon is offering the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $750. This is one of the first discounts we’ve seen for this product and an all-time low with use of the coupon, which drops the price down from its usual $850. This model is centered around a 48V 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 32 miles on a single charge.

Comfort and stability are provided by the equipped 10-inch pneumatic tires alongside the front and rear dual suspension. Its front and rear double disc brake lever, in combination with its EABS brake, ensures the riders’ safety. Likewise, with its bright front headlights and flashing red taillights when braking, ensures a safer ride at night. The Eclipse Ultra also includes an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and raincoats. Not to mention that neat removable seat that lets you enjoy the scooter in both sitting and standing modes.

Anker’s new 256Wh power station switches to LiFePO4 batteries

Many enjoy escaping our cities and suburbs for the tranquility of nature, and every single one of us has found ourselves at one time or another in need of a mobile power source when out camping and glamping. Well, Amazon is offering the perfect solution to the problem with the Anker 521 Portable Power Station dropping to 187. Now 25% off its normal price, this deal is the all-time lowest we have seen for this product from Anker’s official Amazon storefront.

With a proprietary long-lasting technology called InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 521 Power Station is designed to reliably power your devices every day for 10 years – and even comes with a 5-year warranty! This power station houses a 256Wh Solar Generator compatible with a wide array of solar panel options and has all the ports you need to charge your devices and appliances over your weekend getaways, including 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

