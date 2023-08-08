EVGo customers now get 2 months of Audible Premium Plus for free

EVGo customers and PlugShare users now have access to two months of Amazon’s Audible Premium Plus for free.

The DC fast charger network and the Amazon audiobook and podcast company are together offering limited-time access to Audible Premium Plus, a subscription plan that gives unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts.

Audible Premium Plus provides customers with one credit per month that can be applied to any title in the Audible library, including best sellers and new releases. You get to keep that title, as well as access the all-you-can-stream unlimited listening catalog. Audible offers everything from audiobooks and podcasts to sleep tracks and meditation programs.

Drivers who sign up via EVgo will also be given access to a curated Audible EVgo content list that includes recommended sustainability titles and resources.

Anyone can get a 30-day free trial of Audible, but this new offer for EV drivers tacks on an extra free month. If you decide to keep it beyond the free trial, then Audible Premium Plus costs $14.95 a month.

The offer is for new customers who aren’t current Audible members or who have not previously participated in an Audible free trial in the last 12 months, and it expires on May 31, 2024.

This latest partnership follows an announcement from EVGo and Amazon in January that they would enable EV drivers to use Alexa to find and navigate nearby EV charging stations, as well as initiate and pay for EVGo station charging sessions.

Electrek’s Take: I covered this because, well, it’s free entertainment for two months from EVGo for EV drivers. I don’t have Audible; I prefer paper books. But I have nothing to lose by giving this a go. Do you have Audible? Let us know if you like it and why in the comments below.

