NIO’s first smartphone ‘NIO Phone’ is coming soon after passing a major milestone

EV startup NIO is set to release its first smartphone, “NIO Phone,” in the third quarter of 2023, after passing the last major step needed to sell the device in China.

NIO has been looking to enter the lucrative smartphone market for some time. After rumors were spreading like wildfire, NIO CEO William Li confirmed the EV maker was exploring the possibility of developing its own mobile phones last March.

Although the company was only in early-stage research then, Li said the technology could improve the ownership experience with easy vehicle integration, improving connectivity.

In November, Li added the decision to go after the smartphone market was based on a long-term (five to ten years) strategic vision.

After receiving its license to access the internet in China on July 10 (via CnevPost), NIO’s first smartphone, NIO Phone, has crossed its last major hurdle needed before it can be sold in the country.

According to the filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Tech website, the NIO Phone’s license is valid until July 10, 2025.

New NIO ES6 (Source: NIO)

The smartphone is powered by Android with 5G support and dual-SIM card capacity. A new phone launch in China takes about a month after obtaining its network access license.

Li has previously stated NIO’s first smartphone will be launched in the third quarter of 2023, with deliveries beginning in the same period.

The EV maker teased its NIO Phone during NIO Day 2022 last December, showing two cell phones in the newly revealed ES8.

NIO Phone teased in new ES8 (Source: NIO)

NIO delivered a record 20,462 EVs in July, representing a growth of 103.6% from June. The success comes after NIO launched its new ES6, which broke its monthly sales record for a single model.

Through the first seven months of the year, NIO has delivered 75,023 units but expects the momentum to pick up with several new models, including its first electric station wagon designed for Europe, the ET5 Touring.