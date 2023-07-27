Tesloid’s Model Y Camping Tent brings luxury and comfort to the camping experience [Save 10%]

As we head toward fall camping season, are you pondering your next adventure in your Tesla?

Tesloid, a leading maker of popular Tesla accessories, has the perfect product for you. The Model Y Camping Tent is meticulously crafted for the Model Y and sports a compact yet functional design, custom-made to align perfectly with the specifications of the Model Y.

Keep reading for more on Tesloid’s Model Y Camping Tent and lock in a 10% discount with the promo code SUMMER10. It’s made for Model Y, and it’s made for adventure.

Tesla’s electric vehicles are becoming increasingly sought-after choices for camping, courtesy of their zero-emission footprint. Your Tesla can lend a climate-controlled element to your camping adventure, charge utilizing standard RV hookups at campgrounds, and even entertain you with movies and TV shows via the vehicle’s display.

In fact, Tesla offers a built-in Camp Mode feature that is designed exactly for this experience. Camp Mode maintains your optimal temperature, keeps the touch screen enabled, lets you set your own ambiance with in-car lighting, play games via Tesla Arcade, and much more.

To elevate your Tesla camping experience Tesloid’s Model Y Camping Tent fits precisely around the trunk hatch of your Model Y. If you’re planning to camp in your Tesla, this is a must-have product.

Designed to overlay the rear hatch of your vehicle, the Model Y Camping Tent provides a secluded camping environment. It offers robust protection against varying outdoor climates, ranging from rain and sun to bugs and other potential wilderness encounters.

Custom tailored to fit the Model Y’s tail space, you can either set up a long-term post around the Model Y or you can back right into it after taking your Model Y out to explore. The tent is made of 190T polyester taffeta material and Oxford fabric, creating a waterproof structure. A steel wire frame anchors everything, ensuring a sturdy and durable tent that can withstand all the elements.

Bug prevention

The Tesloid Model Y Camping Tent also protects against mosquitoes and bugs. All four sides have zippered nets that can be closed off to prevent those critters from coming inside.

Tesloid also includes padded magnets with every tent to secure the tent fabric to the car and close the gaps (from the sides) so bugs can’t sneak inside.

Other features include:

Two layers of windows: one layer is a netted screen and the second layer is a waterproof opaque layer. Both of the layers can be rolled to the top to fully open the windows.

Three sets of straps that can be mounted to the vehicle to ensure stability even on a windy day.

A roof cover that adds additional protection against rain.

Easy setup and teardown

Unlike many tents that are unwieldy and require hours for assembly, the Tesloid Model Y Camping Tent is designed for swift setup. The assembly process is a breeze, taking only 20 minutes, and when you’re finished, it conveniently folds back into a compact carrying bag.

Once set up, the tent grants you an indoor living space with 7-foot ceilings, covering 50 square feet, and an additional 25 square feet of shaded porch. Of course, the option of transforming the back of your Model Y into a sleeping area is available by just folding the seats down. Tesloid even offers a mattress tailor-made for this purpose.

Save 10%

Tesloid’s Model Y Camping Tent is an absolute must-have product for Tesla owners. Tesloid is the best in the business when it comes to making products designed for Tesla cars, and the Model Y Camping Tent is no exception to that.

You can order the Model Y Camping Tent from the Tesloid website today for $399.99. If you want a mattress for the back of your Model Y, you can opt for a bundle package that includes a mattress and the Camping Tent for $449.99. Use promo code SUMMER10 to save 10%.