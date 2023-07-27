Quick Charge Podcast: July 27, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Disapproval of Elon Musk is top reason Tesla owners are selling, survey says
- Closer look at Tesla’s strange Cybertruck with Ford F-150 wrap
- Tesla vastly overstates its vehicles’ range, report states
- Elon Musk says Tesla’s new Full Self-Driving update is ‘mind-blowing,’ but that doesn’t mean much anymore
- Tesloid’s Model Y Camping Tent brings luxury and comfort to the camping experience [Save 10%]
- Ford Q2 earnings: EV adoption will be ‘slower than expected,’ pushes back 600K run rate goal
- Rivian CEO says buying an ICE vehicle is like ‘building a horse barn,’ R2 will help pull buyers
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments