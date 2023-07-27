Closer look at Tesla’s strange Cybertruck with Ford F-150 wrap

Today, we get a closer look at a Tesla Cybertruck equipped with a mind-boggling wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Earlier this week, a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck leaked from a Tesla shop. The interesting thing is that the Cybertruck in question appeared to feature a new wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150.

It had all of us confused.

We didn’t have a great angle of the truck with the leaked picture, but now Justin Wolfe spotted the Cybertruck being transported on a truck in Livermore, California.

He shared a few pictures on Twitter – giving us a much better look at the strangely decorated vehicle:

@Tesla cybertruck with amusing F150 wrap on freeway in Livermore, CA pic.twitter.com/KxWezsKOX2 — Justin Wolfe (@opticswolfe) July 27, 2023

Tesla has rarely used camouflage or wraps on prototype vehicles, but as of late, it has been using wraps on the Cybertruck more frequently.

But this one is obviously special:

Some people are speculating that Tesla is wrapping these latest Cybertruck prototypes to hide the final production design, while others believe that Tesla is testing wraps, which are going to be the only way to make the Cybertruck look different.

In this case, Tesla might just be using this F-150 wrap to get people talking (mission accomplished), or it might possibly be filming content with it.

CEO Elon Musk has always set his sights on the F-150 as a competitor for the Cybertruck.

After the unveiling in 2019, Tesla released a video of an infamous tug-of-war match between the Cybertruck prototype and an F-150.