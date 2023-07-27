 Skip to main content

Closer look at Tesla’s strange Cybertruck with Ford F-150 wrap

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 27 2023 - 2:03 pm PT
1 Comment

Today, we get a closer look at a Tesla Cybertruck equipped with a mind-boggling wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Earlier this week, a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck leaked from a Tesla shop. The interesting thing is that the Cybertruck in question appeared to feature a new wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150.

It had all of us confused.

We didn’t have a great angle of the truck with the leaked picture, but now Justin Wolfe spotted the Cybertruck being transported on a truck in Livermore, California.

He shared a few pictures on Twitter – giving us a much better look at the strangely decorated vehicle:

Tesla has rarely used camouflage or wraps on prototype vehicles, but as of late, it has been using wraps on the Cybertruck more frequently.

But this one is obviously special:

Some people are speculating that Tesla is wrapping these latest Cybertruck prototypes to hide the final production design, while others believe that Tesla is testing wraps, which are going to be the only way to make the Cybertruck look different.

In this case, Tesla might just be using this F-150 wrap to get people talking (mission accomplished), or it might possibly be filming content with it.

CEO Elon Musk has always set his sights on the F-150 as a competitor for the Cybertruck.

After the unveiling in 2019, Tesla released a video of an infamous tug-of-war match between the Cybertruck prototype and an F-150.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger