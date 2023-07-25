Everything is bigger in Texas? Not this electric mini-truck

From the land of lifted trucks comes something a bit more reserved, the AYRO Vanish electric mini-truck. The sub-13 ft. (3.9) mini-truck with a bigger bed than many full-size pickup trucks hails from AYRO’s factory in Round Rock, Texas. And now the small electric utility truck is embarking on a statewide tour to prove its mettle.

The design looks like a modern twist on a classic kei truck, using a cab-over design with a long and modular flatbed in the rear.

And while the Vanish may be smaller than a typical pickup truck, its hauling performance of 1,200 lb. (544 kg) is still quite impressive. In fact, it’s nearly identical to the hauling capacity of a new Ford F-150 High-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6. And believe it or not, the bed on the Vanish is actually longer than the F-150’s.

The Vanish is currently undergoing street-legal homologation as an LSV (low-speed vehicle) in the US, which limits its speed to 25 mph (40 km/h). However, a non-street-legal version designed for private land use is also available, and it actually offers a 50% higher hauling capacity.

AYRO recently began taking pre-orders for the Vanish, which is priced at $33,990. While that price is more expensive than several other imported electric mini-trucks, the Vanish’s modular design (and soon-to-be-street-legal status) is a key differentiator. The company also says that the Vanish should result in 50% lower operating costs when compared to a gasoline-powered counterpart.

AYRO expects the Vanish to be popular with commercial operators who are seeking an electric truck with more cargo space than a typical electric pickup, yet that can be easily operated around cramped venues, indoors at warehouses and factories, and for those that need more modular cargo options.

With the rear bed coming in three setups of flatbed, pickup-style bed (with three fold-down gates), and box truck configuration, the Vanish is more versatile than a typical pickup truck. Its lower deck height also makes it easier to load and unload.

The 25 mph (40 km/h) limit may be limiting for higher speed roads, but the vehicle isn’t intended for that kind of use. Instead, it’s meant for urban and utility work where a smaller vehicle that can carry more will excel. Potential applications include utility roles in medical, corporate, and education campuses; hotels and resorts; stadiums and arenas; governments and municipalities; airports; industrial parks and more.

Now the company is taking the truck on the road, touring across Texas to demonstrate its abilities.

Starting August 2, AYRO will be traveling to cities across Texas to offer potential and current partners, dealers, and customers the chance to experience the electric mini-truck in person with hands-on demos.

As AYRO CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger explained:

AYRO’s design of the award-winning Vanish has been hailed for its functionality, creativity, and innovation, all without sacrificing sustainability. This roadshow is an opportunity for current and potential partners and select customers to meet our team, ask questions, and experience our cutting-edge design first-hand.

If you’re in Texas and want to see the Vanish in action, you can meet the team at the following stops. Check AYRO’s site for exact event locations.

Wednesday, August 2 San Antonio, Texas Wednesday, August 9 Houston, Texas Tuesday, August 15 Dallas, Texas Wednesday, August 16 Fort Worth, Texas Tuesday, August 22 Waco, Texas Wednesday, August 23 College Station, Texas Thursday, August 24 Austin, Texas