There’s a way to get a brand new Tesla Model 3 for less than $14,000 in California by stacking a bunch of incentives and discounts.

To be fair, not everyone is eligible for all the incentives.

With the combination of Tesla’s prices dropping this year, higher incentives on electric vehicles, and an increase in average new car purchase prices in the US, Tesla’s cheapest models are now starting to become somewhat affordable relative to the market.

In fact, the average new car sale price is now $48,000 in the US.

Tesla has two versions of the Model 3 and one version of the Model Y that start under that price – and that’s before accounting for incentives.

When stacking incentives and discounts, you can get a Tesla for fairly cheap these days, but a California resident pushed this idea to a whole new level – showing that you can get a Model 3 for just $14,000.

Going by Zohar on Twitter, the new Tesla owner broke down how he came to that price:

Just got a Tesla Model 3 in CA for $13,620 before taxes & fees! Thanks to a unique combo of state/local rebates, the federal tax credit and a $4120 discount from inventory, I got this amazing deal!! 😍



Detailed breakdown below👇 #Tesla #Model3 $TSLA pic.twitter.com/sL7cHQxOGc — Zohar (@Zoron9102) July 20, 2023

If configured brand-new, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive starts at $40,240, but lately, Tesla has been offering discounts on new inventory models.

Zohar found one for $37,120. On top of that, he took advantage of the $500 off through the referral program.

Then he took advantage of an impressive list of incentives:

$7500 from (CVRP) Clean Vehicle Rebate Project.

$4000 from the Electrify Your Ride program from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE).

$4000 from the Monterey Bay Air Resources District – Electric Vehicle Incentive Program.

$7500 from the Federal Tax Credit.

That’s $23,000 in incentives, and when combined with the Tesla discounts, it brings the effective price of the Model 3 to $13,620.

Now to be fair, you need to be in a fairly rare situation to qualify for all of those incentives simultaneously since you need to have a federal tax burden to take advantage of the full tax credit, while also having low enough income to qualify for CVRP.

But Zohar proved that some people can take full advantage of all those incentives combined.