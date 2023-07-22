Quick Charge Podcast: July 22, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck with new darker camouflage wrap spotted
- Tesla launches its electric vehicles in Malaysia
- BMW’s first electric 5 series sedan, the i5, begins rolling off the assembly line
- Ford EV head says dealers having inventory isn’t a bad thing
- Volvo is pushing back EX90 production, here’s when we can expect the electric SUV
- Volvo’s EV margins take a hit in Q2, but the EX30 is expected to change that
- Toyota is recalling over 12K electric bZ3 sedans in China for defective door handles
- Rivian adds cheaper dual-motor option to R1T, R1S configurator
