Tesla Cybertruck with new darker camouflage wrap spotted

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 21 2023 - 6:00 am PT
3 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck dark wrap

A Tesla Cybertruck with a new darker camouflage wrap has been spotted and it gives the electric pickup truck an interesting look.

Last month, a Tesla Cybertruck was spotted with a camouflage wrap for the first time, and it started some rumors.

Automakers often camouflage their vehicles ahead of them entering production.

Historically, Tesla hasn’t been much of a user of camouflage on prototypes. It is primarily due to Tesla’s approach of unveiling prototypes that stay fairly close to the production versions, while other automakers often unveil early prototypes that change a lot by the time they hit production.

However, we have seen Tesla use camouflage lately on the new refreshed Model 3, but even that camouflage wasn’t traditional in the auto industry.

But now several Cybertruck with full camouflage wraps have been spotted over the last few months.

Tesla Cybertruck camouflage

They have all looked like this one until now.

A member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum shared some images of the new Cybertruck wrap:

It is much darker and better at hiding the electric pickup truck’s design features – especially if they have changed with the new release candidates that Tesla is producing.

Tesla recently announced that it “built the first Cybertruck,” but with the release of its Q2 earnings this week, the automaker confirmed that it is currently only producing release candidates ahead of the actual start of production.

These new wraps could be used to help hide the final design of the Cybertruck or Tesla could be testing wraps on the electric truck since it is going to be the only way to make the vehicle look different than the standard stainless steel color.

We should know more at the delivery event planned for the end of the quarter.

Comments

