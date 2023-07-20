Tesla launches its electric vehicles in Malaysia

Tesla has launched its electric vehicles in Malaysia as part of its latest expansion in a new market.

Now that the Model Y is firmly the best-selling passenger vehicle in the world, Tesla is looking to expand into more markets, especially in Asia. The automaker launched in Thailand recently.

Now Tesla is turning its attention to another Southeast Asian market: Malaysia.

Tesla opened the configurator for the Model Y in the country today:

Malaysia🇲🇾, Meet Model Y 🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZJM4OQAlDy — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) July 20, 2023

With the launch, Tesla opened a pop-up location in Kuala Lumpur, open until the end of October, where anyone interested can get a test drive:

Model Y makes its debut and you can now experience the Model Y for the first time at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from today until 31st October. At Tesla, we are committed and excited to help driving a zero emission and greener future for Malaysia.

Tesla shared a few pictures of the launch event at the location, and it appears to have been popular:

The Model Y starts at RM 199,000 (approximately USD 43,800) in the country.

Malaysia is not a huge automotive market, but there are not many major markets left in which Tesla is operating yet – other than India.

Nonetheless, Malaysians buy about half a million vehicles per year. It will be interesting to see if Tesla can carve itself a nice part of that market.