Volvo is pushing back EX90 production again, here’s when we can expect the electric SUV

If you are waiting on Volvo’s new flagship EX90 electric SUV, you may have to wait a little longer. EX90 production has been pushed back another “five or six months.”

Meet Volvo’s new flagship electric SUV

Deemed as “the safest vehicle it has ever produced,” Volvo officially unveiled its flagship electric SUV last November.

The exterior features Volvo’s signature Swedish and Scandinavian minimalist design that can’t be confused with another automaker. At 68.7 in tall, 77.3 in wide, and 198.3 in long, the EX90 is Volvo’s largest electric SUV so far. Designed for families, it also includes up to 67.6 cubic-feet cargo capacity.

Inside the EX90, you will find the latest in software and connectivity tech. The electric SUV features a 14.5-inch infotainment center screen with built-in Google (it’s also compatible with Apple CarPlay).

Powered by a 111 kWh battery, the EX90 offers up to 300 mi range. The EX90 also includes twin electric motors for up to 496 hp and 4,850 lbs max towing. As for charging, the electric SUV features fast charging (10% to 80%) in 30 minutes.

Volvo EX90 (Source: Volvo)

The new fully electric seven-seater comes fully loaded with Volvo’s highest level of standard safety. Volvo says the EX90 has an “invisible shield of safety” through its latest technology.

With 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, five radars, a long-range lidar, all connected to NVIDIA Drive, and Volvo’s in-house software, the EX90 creates a real-time, 360-degree view of its surroundings.

Luminar’s lidar comes standard on the electric SUV, which can sense the road in front of you even when you can’t, day or night, to give you more time to act in potentially dangerous situations.

Volvo EX90 Lidar (Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo EX90 electric SUV production has been delayed again

After only five months, Volvo was forced to close orders for the new EX90 after selling out for the model year. Despite the positive response, Volvo revealed in May it was delaying the start of production until the first half of 2024 for additional software development and testing. Now, it’s being delayed further.

Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said on the automaker’s earnings call Thursday (via Automotive News Europe) Volvo EX90 production is delayed “five or six months” due to the “complexity of the software code” surrounding the EX90’s complex lidar system.

Rowan said:

We’re writing a lot of [the] software ourselves. We wanted to make sure that the first time we put lidar into our safety stack … it operates in the way it should.

Although the delay gives Volvo’s engineers “a little bit more time to get that done,” the EX90’s market debut could be pushed into the third quarter of next year.

Volvo EX90 (Source: Volvo Cars)

With the EX90 being the first to feature lidar, Volvo wants to ensure the rollout goes smoothly without any major hiccups. As Rowan explained earlier:

The difference lidar can make for real-life safety is remarkable. Research indicates that adding lidar to a car can reduce accidents with severe outcomes by up to 20 percent, and overall crash avoidance can be improved by up to 9 percent.

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will be its first electric model assembled at its South Carolina facility. Plans initially called for production to begin later this year, but it looks like it will now be mid-2024.

Electrek’s Take

Volvo isn’t the only automaker experiencing software development issues. Volkswagen delayed its highly anticipated Porsche Macan EV by over a year to finalize the software. Vietnamese EV maker VinFast also encountered problems earlier this year ahead of its US debut.

With automakers racing to provide the best driving experience, software is becoming a top priority. Volvo doesn’t want to put out the EX90 until it’s confident in its technology.

Once the EX90 rolls out, I’m sure it will be worth the wait. For those looking for a smaller ride, Volvo released the EX30 last month, its smallest and cheapest EV yet.