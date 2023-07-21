CATL establishes aviation unit as it moves closer to electric airplane development

China’s leading EV maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its better known, established a new aviation unit this week, signaling electric airplane development may be closer than expected.

CATL’s aviation unit explores electric airplanes

According to a report from Yicai Global, CATL and Chinese state-owned plane manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) are exploring the development of electric airplanes.

CATL and COMAC established a joint venture this week with Shanghai Jiao Tong University Enterprise Development group, COMAC Times Aviation.

COMAC has been developing “new energy” aircraft since 2019, with its Lingque-H hydrogen aircraft having already performed several test flights.

Qian Zhonhyan, the legal representative behind the new aviation unit and director of the COMAC research institute, was the chief designer of China’s first domestic large passenger aircraft, the C919.

According to corporate data, the firm will focus on designing and producing civil aircraft components, including engines and propellers.

Although CATL has yet to comment on the news, the EV maker is expected to use its new condensed batteries to power electric airplanes.

(Source: CATL)

CATL unveiled the new condensed batteries at Auto Shanghai in April, with an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg. In comparison, its ultra-efficient Qilin batteries promise an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg with over 620 miles of range (1000 km), which is more than enough for an electric car.

The EV leader said the new batteries can achieve a high energy density and superior level of safety, “opening up a brand-new electrification scenario of passenger aircraft.”

The company said it was “cooperating with partners in the development of electric passenger aircrafts” in addition to launching an automotive-grade version.

A future with fully electric airplanes is a possibility, as battery advancements like CATL’s condensed batteries offer higher energy density at lighter weights. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2019 that for an electric eVTOL to be viable, it would need to achieve 400 Wh/kg.

Heart Aerospace ES-30 electric plane (Source: Heart Aerospace)

Several companies, including Swedish startup Heart Aerospace, are developing electric airplanes that will help reduce emissions in air travel over the next several years.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) – one of the companies that invested in Heart’s aviation technology alongside other investors like United Airlines and Air Canada – has already opened orders for its first all-electric commercial flight. The flight is expected to take place in 2028.

Heart partnered with BAE Systems to develop a first-of-its-kind battery system in March. Meanwhile, CATL may already have its battery.