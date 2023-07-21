 Skip to main content

CATL establishes aviation unit as it moves closer to electric airplane development

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 21 2023 - 2:50 pm PT
1 Comment
CATL- electric-airplane

China’s leading EV maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its better known, established a new aviation unit this week, signaling electric airplane development may be closer than expected.

CATL’s aviation unit explores electric airplanes

According to a report from Yicai Global, CATL and Chinese state-owned plane manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) are exploring the development of electric airplanes.

CATL and COMAC established a joint venture this week with Shanghai Jiao Tong University Enterprise Development group, COMAC Times Aviation.

COMAC has been developing “new energy” aircraft since 2019, with its Lingque-H hydrogen aircraft having already performed several test flights.

Qian Zhonhyan, the legal representative behind the new aviation unit and director of the COMAC research institute, was the chief designer of China’s first domestic large passenger aircraft, the C919.

According to corporate data, the firm will focus on designing and producing civil aircraft components, including engines and propellers.

Although CATL has yet to comment on the news, the EV maker is expected to use its new condensed batteries to power electric airplanes.

CATL-electric-airplane
(Source: CATL)

CATL unveiled the new condensed batteries at Auto Shanghai in April, with an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg. In comparison, its ultra-efficient Qilin batteries promise an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg with over 620 miles of range (1000 km), which is more than enough for an electric car.

The EV leader said the new batteries can achieve a high energy density and superior level of safety, “opening up a brand-new electrification scenario of passenger aircraft.”

The company said it was “cooperating with partners in the development of electric passenger aircrafts” in addition to launching an automotive-grade version.

A future with fully electric airplanes is a possibility, as battery advancements like CATL’s condensed batteries offer higher energy density at lighter weights. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2019 that for an electric eVTOL to be viable, it would need to achieve 400 Wh/kg.

CATL-electric-airplane
Heart Aerospace ES-30 electric plane (Source: Heart Aerospace)

Several companies, including Swedish startup Heart Aerospace, are developing electric airplanes that will help reduce emissions in air travel over the next several years.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) – one of the companies that invested in Heart’s aviation technology alongside other investors like United Airlines and Air Canada – has already opened orders for its first all-electric commercial flight. The flight is expected to take place in 2028.

Heart partnered with BAE Systems to develop a first-of-its-kind battery system in March. Meanwhile, CATL may already have its battery.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

CATL

CATL
Electric Airplane

Electric Airplane

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising