Book your seat for SAS’s first all-electric flight, the next chapter in aviation

If you ever wanted to be a part of history, now may be your chance. Scandinavian Airlines, or SAS, as it’s better known, is opening reservations for its first-ever all-electric commercial flight.

Reservations opening for SAS’s first electric flight

SAS is inviting travelers to join them as they make history with the first electric commercial flight in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, expected to take place in 2028.

The airline company is selling 30 tickets, each priced at 1946 kr ($179), in tribute to the year SAS began flights. President and CEO Anko van der Werff says that since its foundation in 1946, SAS has been a pioneer in the airline industry. For example, it was the first commercial company to fly over the North Pole. He added:

The fact that we can now invite our passengers to the next major milestone in the future of aviation is a natural continuation of that pioneering spirit and a significant step on our journey towards more sustainable aviation.

To hit its net-zero emissions goal by 2050, SAS says developing and using innovations, including electric aircraft on shorter trips, will play a vital role.

Heart Aerospace ES-30 electric plane (Source: Heart Aerospace)

The aircraft will be a 30-passenger ES-30 model from Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric airplane startup. SAS has supported the development of Heart’s electric airplane since 2019, signing a letter of support in September 2022 to introduce its newest 30-plane (ES-30) model to its regional fleet.

SAS is one of several companies investing in Heart’s electric aviation technology, including United Airlines and Air Canada.

Heart ES-30 electric airplane

The ES-30 is powered by four electric motors and an undisclosed battery system delivering 200 km (124 mi) of all-electric range. Although it may seem like a short distance, it’s perfect for regional air travel with 30 min fast charging to turn around flights quickly. In addition, Heart plans to double the all-electric range by the late 2030s.

Although no details on the battery have been revealed, Heart partnered with BAE Systems, a defense and aerospace leader, to develop a “first of its kind” system in March.

Heart says it has received over 230 orders with another 100 options for its ES-30 aircraft, scheduled to enter service in 2028.

For those interested, you can head over to flysas.com/electric starting June 2 to book your seat (if you are one of the lucky 30). However, SAS does not have a date or place of departure yet. These details will be emailed to travelers at a later date.