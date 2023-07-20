Webasto introduces NACS charging connector for North America

Tier 1 automotive supplier Webasto Group is once again helping expedite EV adoption by introducing a new North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector across its entire portfolio of charging technologies. Many other OEMs have recently committed to the standard created by Tesla, but this is our first physical glimpse at a company’s new NACS charging connector.

Back in 2012 with the launch of the Model S sedan, Tesla first introduced its proprietary charging standard, referred to as the Tesla Charging Connector. The standard would be adopted for the American automaker’s three proceeding EV models as it continued to implement its Supercharger network around the globe.

After years of rumors about Tesla opening up its network to all EVs in North America, it finally happened, leading Tesla to rename its plug the North American Charging Standard while helping incite the establishment of the NACS as the preferred connector for EV charging.

Although Solar EV startup Aptera was the first (besides Tesla, of course) to hail NACS as the future of EV charging standards, it wasn’t until Ford Motor Company signed on as a partner to integrate the technology that NACS really started to spread – and boy, did it spread.

Within weeks, GM was onboard and has since been joined by countless OEMs and charging equipment providers. Now, veteran EV equipment provider Webasto is sharing details of its own NACS connector, which has been in development long before it started being hailed as the new standard for the continent.

Credit: Webasto Charging Systems, Inc.



Webasto is adding NACS connectors to all its chargers

Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. – a subsidiary of Webasto Group – unveiled its new NACS coupler connector today, which is being implemented on the supplier’s entire range of chargers. The company explained that long before OEMs like Mercedes-Benz and Nissan announced they were adopting Tesla’s standard, it had already developed a fully functional mobile NACS cord set.

So in a lot of ways, Webasto was ahead of the pack – a design and business philosophy the company credits for its large OEM customer network in a continuously evolving segment. Webasto’s vice president of research and development, Michael Schoenberger, spoke to the new technology:

We take pride in offering a comprehensive range of charging solutions that cater to diverse needs, from residential to semi-public use cases. The NACS connector solution has been in active development, well ahead of recent industry announcements. This showcases our commitment to delivering advanced charging solutions that align with industry standards and requirements.

The company continues to support OEMs in supplying multiple connector types worldwide, including the not-yet defunct J1772 Type 1 for North America and Japan, plus Mennekes Type 2 for Europe.

Looking ahead, however, Webasto believes the new charging connectors will enable its OEM partners to transition to NACS more quickly and seamlessly to the benefit of future EV customers. Webasto’s US products that are getting the NACS connector include the Webasto Go charger for home and mobile charging; the TurboConnect wall box for fleet, workplace, and hospitality charging; and the cost-efficient TurboDX 2.0 Plug-In charger.