Quick Charge Podcast: July 20, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) stock crashes on anticipated lower production and a ‘real’ recall
- Tesla (TSLA) delivers wild amount of energy storage again, but solar is down bad
- Tesla appears ready to take Bitcoin payments again
- Webasto introduces NACS charging connector for North America
- Rivian’s first cheaper dual-motor R1T models arrive in R1 shop
- China’s SAIC Motor confirms partnership to supply Audi with its next EV platform
- Nissan’s historic plant preps for electric era, follows Toyota with solid-state EV battery plans
- Magna invests $790 million to set up shop and supply Ford’s BlueOval City in Tennessee
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments