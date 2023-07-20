Greenworks electric tool Christmas in July sale goes live in New Green deals, HomeKit faucets, more

A new Christmas in July savings event is going live today to mark down some of our favorite electric tools. Greenworks is now offering a collection of electric mowers, string trimmers, and other gear to get your lawn in order without having gas or oil in the picture. The savings today also continue over to the latest Eve Aqua HomeKit faucet for helping grow out a gorgeous lawn in the first place, with other deals landing on Jackery power stations and more. Just don’t forget about all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Christmas in July sale goes live on Greenworks tools

Greenworks is helping you save some green this week by launching a new Christmas in July sale. Offering some all-time lows across its collection of popular outdoor electric tools, shipping is free in orders over $100. While you’ll want to peruse all of the listings on this landing page first, our favorite price cut of the batch has the flagship Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower marked down to its lowest price of the year. Dropping from the usual $750 going rate, now you can score this electric tool for $599.99. That’s $150 off the going rate and the second-best price ever, coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Centered around a 25-inch deck size and powered by a pair of 60V batteries, this self-propelled electric lawn mower from Greenworks is the perfect upgrade ahead of spring to finally ditch gas and oil from the equation. It can handle cutting the grass for 80 minutes on a single charge, covering 2/3 of an acre in the process. Each of the batteries are interchangeable with Greenworks’ other tools, and you’re also getting a charger in the box that rounds out the package.

Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet with Thread automates your lawn care

After first launching back last August, the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller is now on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Thread-enabled model is sitting at $119.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at $30 in savings as well as one of the first discounts of the year. It’s $10 under our previous mention, a match of the all-time low, and a well-timed discount with getting your lawn in order on the mind this summer.

Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri this summer and beyond. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity to complement its Bluetooth capacities. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks, all while helping you automate your lawn maintenance system. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Pro has never sold of less

One of the first chances to save on one of Jackery’s latest portable power stations is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $769 shipped. Normally fetching $1,099, this $330 discount is fittingly a new all-time low. This is well below our previous $899 mention, bringing an extra $130 in savings into the mix.

As one of the more recent additions to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro takes a more balanced approach compared to some of the flagship offerings we’ve seen arrive over the past few months. Everything comes centered around a 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.