Tesla launches electric ATV for kids in China after being banned for dumbest reason in the US

Tesla has launched its Cyberquad for Kids, an electric ATV for kids, in China after being banned for the dumbest reason in the US.

In lieu of the actual Cyberquad, which is expected to be a full-scale electric ATV that is going to be an option with the Cybertruck, Tesla launched the Cyberquad for Kids in partnership with Radio Flyer last year.

It is equipped with a small 500-watt electric motor and 288 Wh battery pack capable of a top speed of 16 km/h (10 mph) and a few miles of range. It’s basically a small working replica of the Cyberquad as a toy vehicle.

Tesla quickly sold out of the 5,000 units from the first batch, which were sold for $1,900 each.

There was no second batch because the product was pulled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last year.

As we reported, the reason for the recall was quite ridiculous as regulators pulled the product following a complaint from a 36-year-old who got a bruise after falling while riding the children’s toy.

But Tesla is now launching the product in another market: China. Tesla put the Cyberquad for Kids for sale on its Chinese website this week:

It was made available for roughly the same price as it was in the US, and it looks like it has sold out rather quickly.

In the specs, Tesla lists that the electric ATV is for kids ages 8 to 12 years old:

Applicable age: 8-12 years old

Maximum load: 50 kg

Battery life: about 1.5 hours

Cruising range: 13 km

Driving speed setting (two gears): gear 1 = 4 km/h, gear 2 = 8 km/h

Battery voltage: 21.6V 188Wh Li-ion battery

Charger: input 100-240V AC 50/60Hz, output 25.2V DC, 3.0A

Motor: 24V 350W

Outer package dimensions: 133.5cm x 75cm x 84cm

Product net weight: 48.5 kg

Weight with packaging: 59.4 kg

Maybe it is going to help not pull the product if an adult decides to complain this time.