 Skip to main content

Tesla launches electric ATV for kids in China after being banned for dumbest reason in the US

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 14 2023 - 9:17 am PT
19 Comments
Tesla Cyberquad for kids

Tesla has launched its Cyberquad for Kids, an electric ATV for kids, in China after being banned for the dumbest reason in the US.

In lieu of the actual Cyberquad, which is expected to be a full-scale electric ATV that is going to be an option with the Cybertruck, Tesla launched the Cyberquad for Kids in partnership with Radio Flyer last year.

It is equipped with a small 500-watt electric motor and 288 Wh battery pack capable of a top speed of 16 km/h (10 mph) and a few miles of range. It’s basically a small working replica of the Cyberquad as a toy vehicle.

Tesla quickly sold out of the 5,000 units from the first batch, which were sold for $1,900 each.

There was no second batch because the product was pulled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last year.

As we reported, the reason for the recall was quite ridiculous as regulators pulled the product following a complaint from a 36-year-old who got a bruise after falling while riding the children’s toy.

But Tesla is now launching the product in another market: China. Tesla put the Cyberquad for Kids for sale on its Chinese website this week:

It was made available for roughly the same price as it was in the US, and it looks like it has sold out rather quickly.

In the specs, Tesla lists that the electric ATV is for kids ages 8 to 12 years old:

  • Applicable age: 8-12 years old
  • Maximum load: 50 kg
  • Battery life: about 1.5 hours
  • Cruising range: 13 km
  • Driving speed setting (two gears): gear 1 = 4 km/h, gear 2 = 8 km/h
  • Battery voltage: 21.6V 188Wh Li-ion battery
  • Charger: input 100-240V AC 50/60Hz, output 25.2V DC, 3.0A
  • Motor: 24V 350W
  • Outer package dimensions: 133.5cm x 75cm x 84cm
  • Product net weight: 48.5 kg
  • Weight with packaging: 59.4 kg

Maybe it is going to help not pull the product if an adult decides to complain this time.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Cyberquad for Kids

Cyberquad for Kids

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger