Podcast: Tesla people-mover leaks, Cybertruck body, Elon AI startup, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss the leaked video of the Tesla people-mover, the Cybertruck body, Elon Musk’s AI startup, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Video of new Tesla people-mover vehicle allegedly leaks
- Tesla tells EPA US could go all-electric by 2030, would settle for 69% of new sales
- Tesla releases self-serving warning about ‘likely’ reduced tax credit on its EVs next year
- Tesla Cybertruck bodies-in-white picture leaks from Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla aims to produce a ~$24,000 electric car in India, report says
- Tesla leads large drop in used electric car value, Model 3 down 30%
- Elon Musk launches new AI startup, says will work closely with Tesla
- Republicans try to stop military’s electrification with mind-bogglingly dumb proposals
- First Chevy Blazer EV en route to the US as GM ramps production to 65 units per hour
- Porsche Taycan EV sales fall in the first half of the year – are the alarm bells going off?
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
