Tesla tells EPA US could go all-electric by 2030, would settle for 69% of new sales

Tesla told the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the United States could go all-electric by 2030, but it would settle for 69% of new car sales.

The EPA is finalizing its 2027-2032 vehicle standard emissions limit rules and taking comments from automakers.

Currently, the proposed standards would slash emissions from new vehicles by 56% and result in about 60% of new vehicles being electric by 2030 and 67% by 2032.

In a new comment on the rules, Tesla said that the EPA should instead push the industry for 69% of new vehicles to be electric by 2032.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is very fond of the number 69.

Tesla believes that it isn’t asking much because it sees a “sound legal basis for an even more stringent set of standards than EPA’s current proposal” that could result in the end of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

Several countries and markets have pushed for that exact goal, and some, like Norway, are expected to achieve it easily, but legacy automakers have been pushing against it.

Despite the automaker claiming that they are on board with electrification, they want to have more time to transition and sell their more profitable and polluting, gasoline-powered vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, this suggestion is self-serving for Tesla since it is already at 100% of new sales being all-electric. Therefore, it would be possible to avoid all fines, unlike other automakers. But I agree with Telsa that it is completely feasible.

Again, keep in mind that we are only talking about new vehicles being added to the fleet.

While the percentage of new car sales being electric in the US has been lagging behind most other major auto markets, the pace has already been increasing fast, going from 3% in 2021 to 5% in 2022. In 2023, this will likely be between 8 and 10%.

This was achieved mainly by Tesla. That’s not an exaggeration. Most electric vehicles in the US were made by Tesla.

The US market needs more high-volume EV programs, and they are finally coming. These programs will coincide with a wider shift in consumer mindset for electric vehicles.

In 2025, I can see EVs taking over 30% of new car sales in the US. It won’t be easy, but I think that gap can be closed by the end of the decade.