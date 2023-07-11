Quick Charge Podcast: July 11, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla leads large drop in used electric car value, Model 3 down 30%
- Video of new Tesla people-mover vehicle allegedly leaks
- Ford teases new high-performance ‘electric pony’ Mustang Mach-E [Video]
- Mercedes-Benz EV sales grew over 600% last quarter in the US, reaching 15% total share
- First drive in the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV: Same same, but different, but still the same
- China Ministry retracts pricing pledge for local automakers, citing anti-monopoly law
- Audi rumored to be shopping around China for its next platform to expedite EV development
