Mercedes-Benz EV sales grew over 600% last quarter in the US, reaching 15% total share

Mercedes-Benz USA released its second quarter 2023 sales results, indicating an over 600% jump in EV sales. Electric vehicles now account for 15% of overall Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle sales in the US.

Mercedes-Benz sees EV sales growth in the US

Despite several US automakers seeing a drop in EV sales from the first quarter, Mercedes-Benz continues to see higher demand.

The German automaker sold 11,927 electric vehicles in Q2 2023, up 608% from the second quarter of last year. After EV sales in the US climbed 251% in the first quarter to 7,341 units, Mercedes has now sold a total of 19,268 electric models through the first half of 2023.

Mercedes has five electric vehicles (EQ), with one in every category across its lineup. Currently, the automaker offers the EQS sedan, EQS SUV, EQB, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV.

The EQS SUV continues building momentum leading the way with 3,077 units sold. Meanwhile, the EQS sedan saw sales grow 25% over last year, with 2,456 models sold in Q2.

Mercedes-Benz EV Q2 2023 sales Year-to-date (YTD) EQS Sedan 2,456 4,539 EQS SUV 3,077 5,490 EQE Sedan 1,682 2,990 EQE SUV 2,845 2,845 EQB 1,867 3,404 Mercedes-Benz EV Sales in the US Q2 2023 (Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)

Mercedes says “sustained demand” for its EQ and top-end vehicles helped propel top-end growth. Commenting on the progress, Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, said:

We are very encouraged by the exponential demand of our electric vehicle line-up and Top-End offerings. Especially, the EQS SUV and EQE SUV, both proudly manufactured in Alabama, continue to advance our electric offensive and welcome new customers to the Mercedes-Benz brand.

The news comes after American automakers Ford and GM both saw a decline in EV sales quarter over quarter (QOQ).

General Motors sold 15,652 EVs in the second quarter (13,959 were Bolt EV/EUVs), down from 19,700 in the first three months of the year. GM’s CEO Mary Barra said last month that battery production is holding the automaker’s production back, with Hummer EV sales down 83% YOY.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Meanwhile, Ford’s EV sales fell by 2.8% QOQ, slipping behind both GM and Hyundai/Kia in the US EV race. Ford sold a total of 14,843 EVs, down from 15,273 in the first quarter.

Ford said the slip in sales comes as its Mexico plant, where it has been retooling to ramp Mustang Mach-E production, is just coming back online. Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution, commented on the situation, saying, “Improved Mustang Mach E inventory flow began to hit at the end of Q2 following the retooling of our plant earlier this year.”

Like Ford and GM, Mercedes-Benz recently announced it would adopt Tesla’s NACS connector in North America starting in 2025, giving buyers access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Electrek’s Take

While Ford and GM are making excuses as to why EV sales are falling, Mercedes-Benz seems to be doing just fine. The automaker continues ramping up EV sales at a consistent pace.

Mercedes covers all segments with its portfolio of electric vehicles. Demand is building for top-end luxury EVs as consumers look for the latest in tech and software, and Mercedes is capitalizing on it.