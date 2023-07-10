First drive in the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV: Same same, but different, but still the same

Mercedes-AMG has officially launched its third EV model and first all-electric performance SUV with the EQE. I previously tested out the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, so you know I had to take the AMG version out for a spin to see how it compares. Here are my thoughts.

The AMG EQE SUV was announced alongside the debut of its standard Mercedes-Benz version back in October of 2022. At the time, we learned the AMG version would arrive with less range compared to the EQE SUV (more on that later), but with higher performance.

This includes new air suspension, steering, and stabilization technology, as well as unique aesthetic design features inside and out. By March, we learned pricing of the American-made EQE SUV, which could qualify for federal tax credits at its most basic configuration.

That will not be the case for the AMG EQE SUV as it arrives with bolstered performance and advanced features. This past spring, I got the chance to be one of the first to drive the EQE SUV in Portugal and was a big fan, so it was a no-brainer when Mercedes asked me to visit Southern California and experience the AMG version. Here are some images from my drive.

The AMG EQE SUV looks and plays the sportier role

The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV not only arrives as a profound demonstration in initialisms, but as the dual-motor, performance version of a mid-size SUV that has yet to make its own impact on the US market. The dynamic 4MATIC+ AWD experience synonymous with the AMG name stems from the EQE SUV’s synchronous motors, which combine for up to 677 hp and 738 Nm of torque (in RACE START mode).

Unique features implemented on the first electric performance SUV include front and rear AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, an adaptive damping system, and Active Ride Control roll stabilization. The AMG EQE SUV also features Mercedes’s unique MBUX curved Hyperscreen, where the passengers can control six different driving characteristics, via the following AMG Dynamic Select programs that control the suspension setup:

Drive Program AMG EQE SUV Output Level Slippery 50% (308 hp) Comfort 80% (493 hp) Sport 90% (555 hp) Sport+ 100% (617 hp) RACE START without Boost function 100% (617 hp) RACE START with Boost function

(AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package req.) 110% (677 hp)

The AMG SUV is slightly longer and taller than the standard Mercedes-Benz version, but not enough that that you’d even notice. As you can see in the images above, the exterior features AMG’s unique black panel radiator grille with vertical chrome struts to match the other two performance EQ models, as well as a brand-specific emblem on the hood instead of the three-point star.

When you open and close the vehicle, the SUV’s Digital Light headlamps feature an AMG-specific projection, but it was tough to see and film during the day. There are also plenty of unique details in the AMG EQE SUV’s interior, starting with the images I snapped below.

An AMG interior that is more sporty than luxurious

As you may have noticed, the MB-Tex microfiber textiles throughout the interior are a far cry from the bright white leathers I experienced in the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV earlier this year. The seat patterns, red seatbelts, and topstitching are all AMG-specific elements. I personally would have preferred the original leather as I found the microfiber a bit warm in the California weather, and the fabric does not allow for one of my favorite features while test driving – air-conditioned seats.

The steering wheel features of the only leather inside the SUV, complimenting a flattened wheel bottom, perforated grip areas, and silver aluminum paddles for adjusting regenerative braking levels. As you’ll see below, the AMG steering also features digital buttons that control the aforementioned drive programs.

Other unique interior features for the AMG version include unique displays in the instrument cluster and quick access to Dynamic Select in the center console (see display images above). The AMG EQE SUV also features Dolby Atmos sound, offering a 360-degree listening experience (as long as the song you’re listening to is compatible).

Aesthetics are one thing, but how does the AMG drive compare standard EQE SUV. Well, let me tell you.

AMG EQE SUV performs better, but is it worth the money?

Obviously the answer is subjective depending on your driving and performance preferences as well as the all-important factor of budget, but for me personally I’m not so sure. My drive day with the AMG EQE SUV was a fun one, but not a particularly memorable one.

Sure, the AMG definitely delivers better performance than the standard EQE SUV, but that’s a relatively low bar in terms of EV specs – and the gap isn’t as wide as I originally expected. The AMG-specific dual motors provide significantly more hp (617-677 vs. 288-402 hp), and the splitting of the roll bar from front to back allows the system to be connected and torsioned together for more sportiness, but this remains a heavy, lumbering EV in my opinion nonetheless.

Sport and Sport+ were absolutely dynamic and fun to experience, but I took a couple of turns a little too quickly and admittedly puckered up for a second – you definitely feel the weight of the Mercedes-Benz EVA platform, even with its “AMG treatment.”

The ride itself was smooth, although I found the regenerative braking in the AMG version jolty and annoying at times, depending upon which drive program I was in. It felt as if it wanted to be one pedal driving, but couldn’t make its mind up. This was a different sensation from the standard Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

ADAS system worked stupendously, seamlessly switching lanes on the highway while maintaining speeds and adjusting to the flow of traffic around me. I also love the head-up display (HUD), which is one of the more robust in the industry in my opinion. It compliments an MBUX complete with navigation that remains one of the very best. I never have to use Apple CarPlay in a Mercedes EV – that’s rare. Here’s the HUD in action:

All that said, there’s one huge hurdle in our way as we try to compare the AMG EQE SUV to its standard predecessor – Mercedes-AMG is not yet sharing pricing. Even so, it’s easy to wager that the AMG version will cost more than most trims of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and I’m personally not sure its worth it – especially since the latter is already such a well designed EV.

Electrek’s Take

Overall, I like the look of the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV inside and out, but also felt like its sports car interior didn’t quite fit the level of performance (or lack thereof) this EV offers. I’d personally save my money and go for one of the Premium versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 SUV, depending on whether you want 2WD or 4WD – might be able to snag those tax credits, too.

Aside from the better motors and AMG Ride Control+, a lot of the same technology is present in the standard EQE SUV, including a heat pump and damping – it’s just slower off the starting line. Sure, the AMG version can go 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.4 seconds (using Race Start), but are you buying a mid-size luxury SUV to haul ass at every green light?

I’d take the 6.3 seconds with the EQE 350+ SUV for the 279 miles of range. Can AMG’s version beat that? It remains to be seen as the performance automaker has yet to divulge that information, which is interesting. The provisional range was expected to be between 233-292 miles (WLTP), another big reason why I’d probably lean toward the Premium 350+ or 350 4MATIC.

I think there will always be a place for AMG vehicles, especially as the growing lineup of EVs opens the door to better performance opportunities – we’ve already begun to see this potential in the AMG EQS and EQE sedans. When it comes to the EQE SUV however, I’d rather save my money on the Mercedes-Benz version and don’t think I’d miss anything in the AMG model.

We will have to see how pricing plans out and how the different models compare financially.