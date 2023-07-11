NIO marks milestone with Navigate on Pilot ADAS now available in Beijing

Shanghai-based EV maker NIO marked a significant milestone this week with its Navigate on Pilot (NOP+) advanced driver assist software now live in Beijing. NIO says its NOP+ ADAS was launched on expressways and urban expressways within Beijing’s fifth ring road.

NIO’s NOP+ ADAS goes live in Beijing

So far, NIO’s ADAS has achieved full coverage on urban ring roads (major roads that encircle the central part of the city) and expressways such as the second, third, fourth, and fifth ring roads in Beijing.

NIO is the second EV maker to accomplish the feat after XPeng revealed its City NPG Advanced Driver Assist System went live less than a month ago in Beijing.

NOP+ is a Tesla FSD-like advanced driver assist software based on NIO’s next-generation NT 2.0 platform. All NT 2.0 models are built on the NIO Adam supercomputer, which is powered by four Nvidia DRIVE Orin system-on-chips (SoCs).

According to CnEVPost, NIO began recruiting the first beta testers just before the end of the year (December 27, 2022), offering features like entering and exiting ramps, optimal lane changing, and active passing, expanding it to all NT 2.0 models in March.

NIO’s flagship EC7 electric SUV (Source: NIO)

By the end of June, NIO’s beta driver assist software accumulated over 26.6 million miles (42.86 million kilometers). The company said at the time it was adding over 1.3 million miles (2.1 million kilometers) per week.

NIO announced on July 1 that NOP+ was coming out of beta testing with plans to introduce an official release of the ADAS.

NIO ET5 Touring (Source: NIO)

The official driver assist software features a new 3D Birds Eye View (BEV) feature and other visualization features to better understand where people and objects are.

NIO says the BEV feature can highlight more information like road elements, vehicle taillights, turn signals, and dynamic models.

New NIO ES6 electric SUV (Source: NIO)

In the second half of the year, NIO plans to extend the NOP+ system to include battery swaps in highway service areas, eventually extending the service across the country.

NIO launched several models recently, including what’s touted as its most important yet in the second-gen ES6. The EV maker also launched its first electric station wagon, the ET5 Touring, designed to take on the European markets.