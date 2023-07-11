Hover-1 Altai Pro electric motorbike sees $620 discount to best price yet in New Green Deals, more

Prime Day has arrived and is ushering in a whole host of price cuts of the energy-efficient variety and beyond. On tap today is one of the more unique e-bikes on the market, which can really only be called an electric motorbike with how cool Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro looks at its $620 off all-time low. Then there’s the popular RadRover 6 Plus which is now $700 off and joined by a series of other environmentally-conscious markdowns including Greenworks electric mowers. Just don’t forget about all of the best e-bike discounts around.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike now

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,379.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at only the third discount period on this new release. Amounting to $620 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low at $120 below our previous mention from back in March.

Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $664.99 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage for summer at $334 below the usual $999 price tag.

Jackery power stations also on sale for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery portable power stations, solar panel kits, and more. Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power solutions at 9to5Toys, and now they’re even better values. Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus, and now its second-ever discount is arriving. Marked down by itself to $1,999 shipped, today’s offer arrives at $400 off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second chance to save.

Everything with Jackery’s latest starts with the Explorer 2000 Plus itself. The new power station finally makes the switch away from the NCM batteries that have long been used by Jackery over to the longer lasting and safer LFP standard. As for how you’ll actually be able to leverage all of that power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus comes outfitted with the kind of flagship roster of ports you’d expect from its latest and greatest. There’s four full AC outlets+ an RV friendly TT-30, as well as dual USB-A slots, a pair of 100W USB-C outputs, and a 12V car jack. There are also solar panel bundles at up to $700 off.

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Shipping is free across the board. Covering just about every product category to convert your tool shed over to electric, the best prices of the year can now be found on the brand’s popular electric mowers, string trimmers, pressure washers, and so much more. You’ll want to just dive into the landing page to shop the entire sale for yourself, or check out these top picks.

Segway’s latest F series electric scooters now $200 off

All of today’s green energy discounts arrive with an all-time low on Segway’s Ninebot F30 Electric Scooter. Courtesy of Amazon, the new model drops down to $449.99 shipped from its usual $650 going rate. Today’s offer is $200 off and matching the all-time low set just once before.

Segway’s more recent electric scooter arrives as the middle-tier solution in the F series lineup. It sports a 15.5 MPH top speed and can handle going just over 18 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 300W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Also getting in on the savings, Amazon is now offering the Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter for $369.99. Normally fetching $570, today’s offer marks yet another all-time low at $200 off. As one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup, its Ninebot F25 packs a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a shorter 12.4-mile range than the F30 model, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and the same folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient.

Featured deal: Not to be outdone, EcoFlow is also offering some enticing Prime Day specials this year. Getting in on the summer saving festivities, the discounts this week deliver up to 51% in savings on the brand’s popular power stations, solar panels, and off-grid kits. The best prices of the year are live over the next several days, with the main Prime Day discounts launching for two days only on July 11 and 12.

We’re also able to offer an exclusive code electreckpd that adds an extra 5% in savings on top of the already-discounted items from EcoFlow.

RadRover 6 Plus falls to its best price yet

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,099, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off while matching the best we’ve seen to date. It has only sold for this price once before, and that was back at the start of the spring.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Featured deal: Bluetti is also stepping in to offer some notable Prime Day offers this week across its lineup of popular portable power stations and solar panels. Offering some of the best discounts to date, you’ll be able to secure a new off-grid package for tailgates and the like, as well as just having some extra power around the house.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.