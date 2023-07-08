Quick Charge Podcast: July 8, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk believes Tesla will have ‘level 4 or 5’ self-driving this year – what does that mean?
- Tesla adds cash discount on Model 3/Y through referral program to boost sales
- Watch Tesla Cybertruck drift on ice in new winter testing footage
- Rivian (RIVN) stock continues hot streak after analyst says EV maker hit a ‘major turn’
- Fisker (FSR) falls short of Q2 target despite over 1K Ocean electric SUVs produced
- Mercedes-Benz adopts Tesla’s NACS, first German automaker to do so
- Nissan plans to build two electric sedans, crossovers to follow at US assembly plant
