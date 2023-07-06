Blink Charging and AAA are pairing up to support EV drivers

Blink Charging and AAA are partnering up, which means EV solutions and charging services are going to expand for AAA members.

AAA clubs provide a lot of services, but they primarily provide emergency road help to their members. These services are handled by private local towing companies contracted by a state AAA club.

Blink has already installed onsite EV chargers at “numerous” AAA branch offices, AAA-owned repair facilities, and auto repair shops. Now Blink is going to extend its services and products to AAA service providers – that is, the folks who provide towing, light service, battery service, etc.

Blink says that 19 AAA clubs (there are 32 in total) and affiliates at over 60,000 locations across the US are going to benefit from the partnership. It also says that it will reduce costs for members through a streamlined ordering process and preferred pricing options.

By introducing additional EV charging solutions to their facilities and fleets, AAA clubs hope to attract more EV drivers to become members, as the program is going to equip roadside assistance providers with the tools and skills to more effectively serve EVs.

Cliff Ruud, automotive managing director at AAA, said:

Today, EVs play a pivotal role in the changing automotive industry, and AAA is thrilled to welcome Blink as a Preferred Supplier providing roadside EV solutions to our members.

Electrek’s Take

If this partnership is executed well by both AAA and Blink Charging, it could make a huge difference to EV drivers all over the US once it’s rolled out on a large scale.

AAA already announced in December that it would expand its EV services, including a pilot in 14 cities that deploys trucks equipped with mobile EV chargers that provide enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station. That service is (rightfully) included at no additional charge. (Click here to see which cities are included.)

If you’re an EV driver who’s an AAA member and you break down or run out of charge, you don’t want to call a roadside assistance provider for assistance only to discover that they don’t have the tools or knowledge to help you. So it’s good to see AAA continue to expand its plan to support EV drivers.

Read more: Electrify America, Blink to add Tesla’s NACS connector to their EV chargers

Photo: AAA

