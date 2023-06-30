Podcast: Tesla NACS continues takeover, new Model 3 battery, Nikola defect, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla NACS’d continued takeover, a new Model 3 battery, a defect in Nikola’s Romeo battery, and more.
- Electrek Formula Sun Gran Prix is off to a hot start, join us in Topeka
- NACS takeover
- SAE is standardizing NACS – making it less dependent on Tesla
- Volvo joins Tesla’s NACS, will adopt the connector on future EVs
- Polestar (PSNY) is the latest EV maker to adopt Tesla’s NACS
- Volkswagen is in talks with Tesla to adopt NACS connector
- ChargePoint joins Tesla’s NACS, will offer connector on new and existing stations
- Electrify America, Blink to add Tesla’s NACS connector to their EV chargers
- First electric motorcycle maker signs on to Tesla’s NACS charging network
- Tesla’s new Model 3 is rumored to feature new CATL M3P LFP cells for longer range
- Tesla starts running ads
- Tesla gives new owners in the UK a grabbing stick after forcing them to get left-hand-drive
- Tesla (TSLA) is expected to report record deliveries
- First sellable Chevy Blazer EV rolls off the production line at GM’s Ramos Arizpe plant
- GM Energy launches Ultium Home charging with 3 bundles, vehicle-to-home capabilities
- GM unveils Hummer EV-based military vehicle – going full circle
- Nikola had major defect in its Romeo battery, may have caused truck fire
