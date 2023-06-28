 Skip to main content

Electrek Formula Sun Gran Prix is off to a hot start, join us in Topeka

Avatar for Seth Weintraub  | Jun 28 2023 - 7:42 am PT
Electrek Formula Sun

We’re off to Topeka‘s Heartland Motorsports Park as the top North American engineering schools “scrutineer” their vehicles ahead of the big races this weekend. Along with all of the students, administration, and Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix staff, we’d like to thank our other sponsors: Tesla, Blue Origin, Heartland Motorsports Park, MathWorks, and Altair.

If you are in the area and want to geek out on solar, batteries, and electric propulsion with some of the best young minds in the industry, by all means come out to the track on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Temperatures are going to be hot over the next few days reading into three-figure Fahrenheit so dress accordingly and bring lots of water!

The public is invited to attend the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2023 for free at the following times.

  • June 29
    • 5 p.m.: Heartland Motorsports Park 1/4 mile Drag Strip Runs
  • June 30
    • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Electrek FSGP Day 1, solar cars on the track
    • 6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Evening Charging Period
  • July 1
    • 7 a.m.-9 a.m.: Morning Charging Period
    • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Electrek FSGP Day 2, solar cars on the track
    • 5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Evening Charging Period
  • July 2
    • 7 a.m.-9 a.m.: Morning Charging Period
    • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Electrek FSGP Day 3, solar cars on the track

We are going to be posting final results on Electrek, but you can follow along on the ASC challenge Twitter account here. There’s a Youtube channel to follow along and even a Flickr album for all the behind-the-scenes fun.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Author

Avatar for Seth Weintraub Seth Weintraub

Publisher and Editorial Director of the 9to5/Electrek sites. Tesla Model 3, X and Chevy Bolt owner…5 ebikes and counting

