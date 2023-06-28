Electrek Formula Sun Gran Prix is off to a hot start, join us in Topeka

We’re off to Topeka‘s Heartland Motorsports Park as the top North American engineering schools “scrutineer” their vehicles ahead of the big races this weekend. Along with all of the students, administration, and Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix staff, we’d like to thank our other sponsors: Tesla, Blue Origin, Heartland Motorsports Park, MathWorks, and Altair.

If you are in the area and want to geek out on solar, batteries, and electric propulsion with some of the best young minds in the industry, by all means come out to the track on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Temperatures are going to be hot over the next few days reading into three-figure Fahrenheit so dress accordingly and bring lots of water!

The public is invited to attend the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2023 for free at the following times.

June 29 5 p.m. : Heartland Motorsports Park 1/4 mile Drag Strip Runs

June 30 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Electrek FSGP Day 1, solar cars on the track 6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Evening Charging Period

July 1 7 a.m.-9 a.m. : Morning Charging Period 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Electrek FSGP Day 2, solar cars on the track 5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Evening Charging Period

July 2 7 a.m.-9 a.m.: Morning Charging Period 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Electrek FSGP Day 3, solar cars on the track



We are going to be posting final results on Electrek, but you can follow along on the ASC challenge Twitter account here. There’s a Youtube channel to follow along and even a Flickr album for all the behind-the-scenes fun.