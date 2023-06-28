 Skip to main content

Lucid’s (LCID) EV tech deal with Aston Martin paves the way for supplier business

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jun 28 2023 - 7:34 am PT
3 Comments
Lucid-EV-tech-business

American EV startup Lucid (LCID) is pursuing a new path to boost revenue and maintain competitiveness as competition in the EV market grows. According to Lucid’s CEO, the company’s recent EV tech deal with Aston Martin is just the start of its future supply business.

Aston deal the start of Lucid’s EV tech supply business

Lucid revealed the strategic tech partnership earlier this week to help advance Aston Martin’s ambitions of building “the world’s most thrilling and highly desirable electric performance cars.”

Through the deal, Lucid will supply its proprietary EV powertrain tech, including its high-performance twin motor unit, battery technology, and Wunderbox charging system. In other words, Aston Martin will have access to Lucid’s leading electric powertrain tech, represented by the 516-mile EPA-estimated range Lucid Air Grand Touring.

Lucid also plans to provide Aston with technical support to help the British luxury automaker integrate the technology into its all-new EV platform.

The electric powertrain technology is manufactured in-house at Lucid’s Grande, Arizona. factory. As the first deal of its kind for Lucid Group’s tech arm, the company said it would help expand the reach of its products while “paving the way for more mainstream applications” in the future.

Lucid-EV-tech-business
Lucid Air Grand Touring (Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told Reuters Wednesday:

This (deal) really kicks off that wing of the Lucid Group’s business.

Rawlinson stated in May that Lucid discussed licensing and selling its powertrain tech but didn’t provide any additional details or potential partners.

Lucid-EV-tech-business
Lucid Air electric sedan (Source: Lucid Motors)

Although the initial focus will be on high-performance, niche market vehicles, Rawlinson mentioned that Lucid’s tech business should grow as the company introduces more mass-market EVs.

Lucid’s CEO explained:

Do we ever want to make a $25,000 car because that’s what it’s going to take to change the world?

He added:

I’m not sure if we want to be in that business, but licensing our tech to a company that could do that makes more sense.

Electrek’s Take

The EV tech deal, potentially worth over $450 million, could be the start of a new, much-needed revenue source for Lucid.

Despite ending the first quarter with over $4 billion in liquidity, Lucid revealed earlier this month that it raised around $3 billion for “general corporate purposes.” The company raised $1.2 billion by selling 173.5 million shares of common stock, while the other $1.8 billion came directly from its largest shareholder, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Lucid plans to produce between 10K and 14K EVs this year, with its first electric SUV, the Gravity, expected to be fully unveiled later this year.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) is an electric ve…
Aston Martin

Aston Martin
Lucid

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising