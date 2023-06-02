 Skip to main content

Lucid raises $3B from Saudi Arabia’s PIF and stock sale

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jun 2 2023 - 10:48 am PT
6 Comments
Lucid-stock-sale

EV startup Lucid (LCID) revealed it is raising roughly $3 billion through a public stock sale and new investment from its majority stockholder, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Lucid raises $3 billion via stock sale

Lucid, like most EV startups, is struggling with rising input costs as it works to ramp production. To make matters worse, falling valuations are making it harder to access cheap funding.

The EV startup produced 2,314 Lucid Air models in the first three months of the year while delivering 1,406, up nearly 300% YOY.

According to the company’s first-quarter results, Lucid generated $149.4 million in revenue while ending the quarter with just over $3.4 billion in cash and around $700 million in credit for $4.1 billion in total liquidity.

Despite Lucid reassuring it would have funding for at least the next year, the EV startup revealed it’s raising around $3 billion through a stock sale; around $1.2 billion will be from the sale of 173.5 million shares of common stock.

Lucid-stock-sale
The Lucid Air Grand Touring (Source: Lucid Motors)

Meanwhile, the other $1.8 billion will come directly from its largest shareholder, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The wealth fund has entered into an agreement to buy 265.6 million shares in a private placement.

The investment is expected to close on June 26, 2023, while PIF will maintain its roughly 60.5% ownership of Lucid common stock. Saudi Arabia’s PIF has invested around $9 billion in the EV startup following the latest funding.

Lucid-stock-sale-1
Lucid Gravity electric SUV (Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid says it will use the funds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and working capital.

Lucid expects to hit the lower end of its production guidance between 10,000 and 14,000 models in total this year. The EV maker says its first electric SUV, the Gravity, will be unveiled in full to the public later this year as it progresses on phase two of construction at its Arizona facility.

Lucid’s stock dropped over 10% following the news, settling around $6.55 per share.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) is an electric ve…

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising