Domino’s will put 1,100+ Chevy Bolt EVs on the road this year

Looks like Domino’s has snatched up more 2023 Chevy Bolts before they disappear – the pizza delivery giant is adding a few hundred more to its electric delivery fleet in the US.

Domino’s buys more Chevy Bolts

In November 2022, Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ) announced that it was going to put 800 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs on the road as delivery cars by the end of this year.

Those are now already whizzing around with pizzas in tow, and Domino’s said today that it’s now going to add another 300+ Chevy Bolts to its EV fleet by the end of the year. They’ll be in use at “select franchise and corporate stores” in the US. The Domino’s website specifically states that it’s going to have 1,156 EVs by the end of 2023.

It’s the largest EV pizza delivery fleet in the US.

Of course, it’s a no-brainer for food delivery companies to use EVs. As Joe Jordan, Domino’s president of US and global services, explained, “We’re continuing to see a wide range of advantages from using EVs. In addition to business and environmental benefits, an electric delivery fleet also helps with hiring drivers, as they open up a whole new pool of job candidates who may not have their own vehicles.”

Electrek’s Take

Domino’s says that the 2023 Chevy Bolt is the “official car of its electric delivery fleet,” so it looks like they’re going to have to switch that up. Despite being its best-selling EV, GM decided to end the Bolt’s production later this year because it’s moving its EV portfolio to its Ultium platform.

Since GM is planning to replace the Bolt with the affordable Chevy Equinox EV that will start at around $30,000, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Domino’s adopt that as its new official car.

At any rate, the company seems to understand why electrifying its delivery fleet just makes sense.

