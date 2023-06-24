Quick Charge Podcast: June 24, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla unblocks Giga Texas windows, letting drones peek into Cybertruck production line
- As pickup competitors loom, Rivian turns to family fun SUVs and lower costs
- Ford plans a high-performance F-150 electric pickup, and it’s called Flash
- Infiniti shows dealers new Tesla Model S-like electric sedan amid brand refresh
- Volkswagen is confident it can deliver an affordable EV (sub-$27K) and profitably
- Fisker finally kicks off first US Ocean deliveries, where else but California
- Multiple Nikola electric semitrucks caught on fire, company claims foul play
- Car Wars report says Ford, GM, and Stellantis will gain the most US EV market share
- Washington will be 2nd state to require Tesla NACS for public charger money
