Tesla unblocks Giga Texas windows, letting drones peek into Cybertruck production line

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jun 23 2023 - 8:39 am PT
5 Comments
Tesla Giga Texas giga press

Tesla has unblocked the view into Gigafactory Texas’ windows – giving us, through drones, a peek into the Cybertruck production line.

The Cybertruck is arguably the most anticipated electric vehicle program to launch this year.

We, along with about 1.5 million reservation holders, have been following it closely to have an idea of when the first deliveries will happen and in what volume.

Tesla’s latest official comment on the timeline is a planned delivery event “around the end of Q3,” which would mean around the end of September 2023.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

There have been many signs of Tesla progressing toward production, including some images of the production in Gigafactory Texas. We were also recently encouraged by Tesla bringing Cybertruck to New Zealand for final cold weather testing.

Now Tesla is also letting drones peek into the factory windows, which were previously blocked:

The main things visible are Tesla’s massive 9,000 tons Giga presses, which are the biggest casting presses in the work. The automaker has two of them and both are believed to be for Cybertruck production.

They appear to be running as several large Cybertruck casting parts have been spotted over the last few weeks.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla has told suppliers to get ready for the production of 375,000 Cybertrucks per year.

Those Giga presses should help the automaker get there, but that shouldn’t happen until late next year at the earliest.

