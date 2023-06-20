Buick launches another compelling Ultium-based EV in China for under $30K, still ICE only in the US

General Motors (GM) is wasting no time as it looks to keep up in a rapidly evolving Chinese EV market. Buick, GM’s mid-level luxury brand, is embracing the wave of innovation with its second EV based on GM’s Ultium platform, the E4 electric SUV. Yet, in the US, we are stuck with Buick’s ICE vehicles.

Meet the new Buick E4 electric SUV for China

After launching its first Ultium-based EV in China, the Electra E5, just two months ago, Buick is pushing forward with a new purely electric SUV.

The new Buick E4 electric SUV adopts the brand’s latest design language, “Pure Design,” represented in the Electra-X concept. When the concept was unveiled last summer, the executive director of SAIC-GM PATAC design (GM’s design team in Shangai) said, “Many of the design elements from the concept will be applied to future models.”

As such, the E4 electric SUV features a sleek front end with a longer, more fastback-shaped back end featuring an ultra-long 2,954 mm wheelbase. It’s closer to the aspect ratio of a coupe.

The E4’s aerodynamic rear spoiler, suspended roof, slim LED lights, and hidden door handles add to the modern design.

Buick is also offering a sporty GS version, complete with a black crystal rhombic grille, a GS tungsten photo-plated trim, 20-inch flower wing drag wheels, penetrating streamer flying wing tail lights, and an exclusive night bronze interior.

On the inside, the electric SUV features a large panoramic dome that transmits light over a 1.2 sq m surface (and cuts out 99.99% of ultraviolet rays), an oversized trunk, and Buick’s mute technology (for an even more silent rise). It will also feature GM’s Super Cruise driver-assist tech.

Buick’s second Ultium-based EV features a 30-inch curved 6K infotainment screen with 200PPI pixel density and a next-gen auto cockpit platform equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip.

The Buick Electra E4 electric SUV is available in a dual-motor or a single-motor edition. The single-motor version (150 kW maximum output), powered by a 65 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, provides a CLTC cruising range of 530 km (329 mi).

Meanwhile, the longer-range edition uses an 80 kWh battery pack for a CLTC cruising range of 620 km (385 mi).

Prices for the E4 electric SUV start at 189,900 yuan (roughly $26,400) and range upwards of 259,900 yuan (around $36,100). Deliveries are expected to begin in July.

Electrek’s Take

The new Buick electric SUV looks like another solid Ultium-based EV for China. Starting at 189,900 yuan ($26,400), the E4 could play an integral role in the automaker’s journey to an all-electric future. In comparison, China’s best-selling SUV, the Tesla Model Y, starts at 263,900 yuan ($36,745).

Meanwhile, in the US, Buick has yet to release its first purely electric vehicle despite the brand vowing to go all-electric by 2030.

Buick has filed for trademarks for Electra models 1 through 9, so we will most likely see some version of the EV model in the future. The brand’s first EV is expected to launch next year. But, for now, we are stuck with Buick’s outdated ICE vehicles.